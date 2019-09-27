×
Beta Film Scores International Rights to Big-Ticket Movistar Plus Dramas (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Film has added two more high-profile Spanish scripted series from Movistar Plus to its lineup ahead of Mipcom. The Germany-based content outfit has a history of selling Spanish drama globally, and has snagged the rights to action-thriller “La Unidad” and drama series “Tell Me Who I Am.”

The scripted series will be highlights of the Movistar Plus 2020 lineup as the pay-TV and streaming outfit goes deeper into original drama. Beta and Movistar Plus have a co-production and distribution deal in place, with recent successes including Alex Pina’s “The Pier,” Leticia Dolera‘s “Perfect Life” and Paco Leon’s “Arde Madrid.”

Beta Film will bring the two new dramas to market for the first time at Mipcom, the biggest event on the international TV calendar. Both “La Unidad” and “Tell Me Who I Am” are in production, and the focus at Mipcom will be pre-sales.

“La Unidad” re-teams director Dani de la Torre and writer Alberto Marini (“Sleep Tight”), who collaborated on the 2015 Venice-selected “Retribution” (“El Desconicido”), which won the Goya Award for new director.

“La Unidad” follows a group of Spanish Civil Guard anti-terrorist police officers who work on the fenced-off border between Morocco and the Spanish city of Melilla, one of Spain’s two enclaves on the African continent. The group is led by Carla, played by four-time Goya nominee and onetime winner Nathalie Poza. When her unit captures the most wanted terrorist in the world, it makes Spain the prime target for his followers. The series is produced by Movistar plus and A Coruña-based Vaca Films.

“Tell Me Who I Am” is based on one of the most successful Spanish novels in recent years, “Dime Quién Soy” by Julia Navarro. It is a journey through the 20th century, from the Spanish Civil War and World War II to the fall of the Berlin Wall. It follows mysterious Amalia Garayoa, a well-off girl-turned-revolutionary. Movistar Plus produces with DLO Producciones and Beta Film. It stars Goya-winning Irene Escolar and Maria Pia Calzone (“Gomorrah”). Eduard Cortés (“Merli”) directs.

