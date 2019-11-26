Beta Film Buys Into Zoe Rocha’s RubyRock Pictures

Beta Film has bought into RubyRock Pictures, the U.K.-based shingle set up by Zoe Rocha. Germany-based film and TV production and distribution outfit Beta will hold a minority stake in RubyRock, which is working up a slate of English-language drama for the international market.

Rocha said that the Beta deal was a “great vote of confidence in our uniquely punky but premium slate.” She added: “We look forward to working with them on projects that are [a] natural fit with Beta’s expertise and will benefit from their wide industry reach.”

The fledgling producer has several projects in the works, including “The Heartless,” about the indie music scene in early 1990s London. It is being written by Lucie Barat (“Spotless”) and exec produced by her brother, Carl, the co-frontman of The Libertines. RubyRock is also working on a feminist horror anthology, “Her Horror.” France’s Wild Bunch is on board the latter series.

“Ruby Rock is an essential addition to our portfolio and a great partner to create exceptional series for the international market,” said Moritz von Kruedener, managing director for Beta Film. “Zoe Rocha brings a contagious enthusiasm to all her professional endeavors. We strongly believe in her approach to build a bridge between U.K. and continental European production markets in order to combine subjects, creativity and financing.”