BET Names Traci Lynn Blackwell Head of Scripted

Traci Blackwell
CREDIT: Courtesy of BET

Traci Lynn Blackwell has joined BET has head of scripted programming.

Blackwell joins BET from the CW, where she led current programming. As executive VP, scripted programming, Blackwell will lead all originals efforts for BET Networks’ linear channels and streaming service BET Plus. She will report to BET Networks president Scott Mills.

“Traci brings an incredible breadth and depth of experience in scripted programming that will be invaluable for BET Networks as we advance our catalog of scripted IP,” said Mills. “BET is in a transformational moment, creating scripted programming for multiple BET platforms as well as for third-parties. Traci’s meticulous approach to managing a diverse array of scripted projects is perfectly suited to our content strategy. It’s an enormous pleasure to welcome her to our BET family.”

Blackwell joins BET as the company enters in to several new content partnerships with producers including Tyler Perry, Will Packer and Lena Waithe.

“I am thrilled to align myself with the iconic BET brand and its amazing team in their efforts to create elevated scripted content for an incredibly valuable audience,” Blackwell said. “The global impact of the Black experience on all aspects of art, music and culture is undeniable and the world reflects that. In its storied forty-year journey, BET has done a remarkable job of depicting and sharing black stories and I look forward to being able to contribute to that legacy.”

