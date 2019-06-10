×
BET to Launch Streaming Service With Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver Series

Tyler Perry
BET is the latest brand to jump into streaming.

The Viacom-owned cable channel is prepping a standalone streaming service, BET+, that would launch later this year, an individual with knowledge of the service confirmed to Variety. The service would be the home for Tracy Oliver’s planned “First Wives Club” series along with original content from Tyler Perry. No details on the pricing of the service are currently available, but it is said that it will include content from a number of Viacom’s cable brands and not just BET.

BET+ would be part of Viacom’s overarching digital strategy. The company recently purchased Los Angeles-based video streaming service Pluto TV for $340 million back in January. This would also be the latest attempt by a media conglomerate to shift its strategy toward streaming as the ratings for traditional linear channels continue to see serious erosion year-after-year. Disney will launch Disney+ at the end of the year, which will serve as the home to all Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and “Star Wars” content. WarnerMedia is also prepping their own service for the fall, while Comcast will have its own service in 2020. Tech giant Apple will also have original series on its own streaming service, Apple TV+, that is supposedly launching in the fall. All of this will be on top of existing streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

This marks the fourth home for Oliver’s “First Wives Club” series. The project, based on the film and book of the same name, was originally set up at TV Land before moving to Paramount Network. It then moved to BET back in November. When Paramount Network launched, it also acquired TV Land shows “American Woman” and “Nobodies,” both of which have since been cancelled. “Younger” was originally to air its sixth season on Paramount Network before being moved back to its original home on TV Land.

  Emmys: Drama Submissions Rise Despite Final

    Emmys 2019: Drama Submissions Rise Alongside Final 'Game of Thrones' Entry

    Voting for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards is now open, and despite many heavy-hitter dramas such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” sitting out this year’s race, submissions have actually increased in that series category. Call it a sign of peak TV refusing to actually peak, but this year sees 165 entries [...]

  The Village When Heroes Fly Israeli

    Holy Land Meets Hollywood With 'When Heroes Fly,' 'Shtisel' Stars on the Rise

    Adaptations of such international shows as “BeTipul” and “Prisoners of War” introduced American audiences to Israeli formats (becoming “In Treatment” and “Homeland,” respectively). Now a batch of popular Israeli series are thrusting up-and-coming actors into the spotlight, poised to take Hollywood by storm. Tomer Capon, who was cast by Natalie Portman in her directorial debut, [...]

  Ben Cory Boomerage Showrunner Office

    'Boomerang' Boss on 'Trying to Infuse the Industry With More People Who Look Like Us'

    “Boomerang” has its writers’ offices in Universal City, but Jones considers his downtown Los Angeles home office his primary space. While he filled it with practical necessities such as a whiteboard and 1960s-style desk to force him to work, he also decked it out with a number of design touches, such as a gallery wall [...]

  Liz feldman Leslye headland In Conversation

    'Russian Doll' and 'Dead to Me' Bosses Break Down Exploring Death in Dark Comedy

    Liz Feldman and Leslye Headland both have dark comedies that stream on Netflix: Feldman’s “Dead to Me” focuses on the new friendship between grieving widow Jen (Christina Applegate), and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who has more of a connection to Jen’s dead husband than it seems at first glance, while Headland’s “Russian Doll” is an addiction [...]

