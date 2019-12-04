BET Orders Miniseries on Hip-Hop Label Uptown Records

BET is exploring the story behind Andre Harrell’s iconic hip-hop record label, Uptown Records.

The network has ordered a three-part miniseries titled “Uptown,” with Harrell on board to executive produce. The series is scheduled to hit the airwaves in 2020.

Launched in 1986, following a joint venture deal with MCA, Uptown Records played a key role in launching the careers of some of the most influential voices in hip-hop and R&B, including Heavy D & The Boyz, Russell Simmons, Lyor Cohen, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Father MC, Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, Teddy Riley, Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Diddy” Combs, and others.

Each episode of “Uptown” will take viewers from the label’s inception to current day, featuring the music and hit-makers that helped mold the label.

“We are proud to bring the story of Uptown Records to life and celebrate the indelible imprint the label has made on the industry, transforming the sound, face, and business of hip-hop and R&B,” said Scott Mills, president of BET Networks. “We look forward to partnering with music industry titan Andre Harrell and powerhouse producer Jesse Collins on the Uptown miniseries, bringing viewers premium content that reflects and celebrates Black excellence.”

Jesse Collins is executive producing the series alongside Harrell for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Charles Murray, Carlito Rodriguez, and Barry Michael Cooper have penned the scripts.

“I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late 80s and 90s hip hop, R&B, and soul music era,” said Harrell in a statement.