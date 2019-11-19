The Star of ‘The Mandalorian:’ Baby Yoda

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of “The Mandalorian,” if wish to be surprised you do, only annoyance will you find.

BB-8 and the Ewoks can step aside with the latest expansion of the “Star Wars” universe with Disney Plus’s “The Mandalorian.” There’s a new addition to the long list of irrevocably cute things that don’t belong in a war-stricken galaxy far, far away: Baby Yoda.

At the end of the show’s first episode, the titular Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”), finds what he’s been paid to hunt down: a wrinkly, stuffed animal-sized creature that resembles Luke Skywalker’s all-knowing Jedi master. The rest is “Star Wars” history. The second episode treated the world to a baby/Mandalorian road adventure where the two tackled the star-burnt horizons of unknown worlds and wild beasts.

Because of the timeline — “The Mandalorian” picks up five years after “Return of the Jedi” where official Yoda is around 900-years-old whereas Baby Yoda is said to be 50-years-old — it’s unlikely that Baby Yoda is the Jedi master.

Still, Twitter has erupted in a flurry of memes about the tiny wrinkled Yoda-esque creature with big ears and giant eyes. Even Werner Herzog told Variety the surprise character was “heartbreakingly beautiful” at the show’s fan premiere in Los Angeles last Friday.

Here’s the best of Baby Yoda:

The Yoda collection

“You keep smiling at your phone, what are you looking at?” “…nothing…” pic.twitter.com/i2jR1w5AFP — punkin 🎃 (@reinecitrouille) November 16, 2019

The crossover

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/FglUvA5f8z — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 19, 2019

The reminder that Baby Yoda is still, technically, a baby

Jedi I am. Bottle I need. pic.twitter.com/up91KlWtCB — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 19, 2019

The second crossover

Baby Yoda's jacket reminds me of something pic.twitter.com/qe7ONPxd7x — Angie "cornbread stuffing” Webster (@LibraryTech415) November 19, 2019

An important clarification

The unification the fandom needed

can not bELIEVE that it took one green 50 year old baby to unite the entire star wars fandom for one cause pic.twitter.com/gY445S08Ir — caro // happy birthday adam! (@classickylo) November 17, 2019

Gen Z Baby Yoda

I’m enjoying this more than I should. pic.twitter.com/UaAB5l7khR — Tom Costantino (@TomCostantino) November 18, 2019

There are six episodes left in “The Mandalorian” and we wouldn’t be surprised if Baby Yoda is along for the ride. And please feel free to share your favorite Baby Yodas with the rest of the class.