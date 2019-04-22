×
‘Game of Thrones’: Six Books for Fans to Read

The Iron Throne, which has been set up in Fort Totten Park in Queens, New York, USA, 29 March 2019. The promoting campaign consists on 6 thrones hidden around the world, before the launch of the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.'Game of Thrones' Iron Throne in Fort Totten Park, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2019
CREDIT: ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

As the final season of “Game of Thrones” draws to a close, we’ve found six best-selling books that keep the stories of Westeros and beyond alive. From the original novels that inspired the hit HBO show, to collectible tomes that highlight behind-the-scenes secrets, these books make a great addition to your bookcase, whether you’re a fantasy fan or searching for the keys to the Iron Throne.

1. “Game of Thrones” Boxed Set

game of thrones books boxed set
CREDIT: Amazon

Are the books better than the series? Pick up this set and decide for yourself. George R. R. Martin’s entire monumental series is included in this collector’s boxed set, which includes all five books, from “A Game of Thrones” to “A Dance With Dragons.” This paperback collection makes a great display piece on your bookshelf and a great gift idea too.

Finish the book before the series is over, to compare notes on how it all ends. Spoiler: producers on the HBO series have said the show is inspired by Martin’s writings but won’t necessarily stay true to the original books. Purchase: $29.97 on Amazon.com. You can also read the books for free right now with a free trial to Audible. Get more details here.

2. “A Game of Thrones: The Graphic Novel”

game of thrones graphic novel
CREDIT: Amazon

“Game of Thrones” comes to life in vivid, full-color detail in this graphic novel adaptation, with artwork by illustrator Tommy Patterson. The book highlights many of the storylines from the first book in the series, and includes a preface from George R. R. Martin. It’s a new way to experience the familiar characters, tropes and motifs from the hit franchise.

Bonus features include the original renderings of key scenes and characters from the graphic novels, and a walk-through from Patterson of his creative process, from auditioning his team of artists to coloring the final pages. Purchase: $16.69 on Amazon.com.

3. “The World of Ice & Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones”

game of thrones spoilers explanation book
CREDIT: Amazon

A must for trivia buffs and “Thrones” fanatics alike, this hardcover book reads like a comprehensive, colorful Wikipedia of the Seven Kingdoms. Details include full-color maps and full family trees for Houses Stark, Lannister, and Targaryen, plus vividly constructed accounts of the “epic battles, bitter rivalries, and daring rebellions that lead to the events of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.'”

This is an official collaboration between George R.R. Martin and the creators of the “GoT” fan site, Westeros.org. Martin himself contributes new material to the book, responding to fan theories and addressing some of the most commonly asked questions about the history of the Kingdoms and the often convoluted relationships between the characters. Purchase: $31.50 on Amazon.com.

4. “The Lands of Ice and Fire: Maps from King’s Landing to Across the Narrow Sea”

game of thrones maps book
CREDIT: Amazon

This collection of full-color maps from the Seven Kingdoms makes for a great display piece on your bookshelf, coffee table, or detached and framed on the wall.

Featuring original artwork from illustrator and cartographer Jonathan Roberts, the book highlights the beautifully barren landscapes of “Game of Thrones” in realistic detail, tracking everything from the main kingdoms, to the scene behind the wall, to the epic journeys of the characters as they explore their vast world.

Fans will appreciate how the book casts some new perspective on the show, helping to highlight just how arduous and intense the processions are, as each House battles for the throne. The poster-sized images measure approximately 9 x 12 inches – ideal for framing and hanging, or as a great collector’s item. Purchase: $25.10 on Amazon.com.

5. “Game of Thrones: The Storyboards”

game of thrones storyboards
CREDIT: Amazon

This official companion book to the HBO show showcases the work of “Game of Thrones'” storyboard artist William Simpson, with behind-the-scenes images and a look at the early conceptual art from the series. Curated from Simpson’s extensive archive, the publisher says the collection, “represents the exemplary artistic development involved in one of the most visually dynamic shows on television.”

game of thrones storyboards
CREDIT: Amazon

Inside, you’ll find sketches from key scenes in the series, along with notes from Simpson about the creative process behind taking something from the page to the screen. The book comes in a deluxe slipcase that’s ready for display or gifting. Purchase: $37.42 on Amazon.com.

6. “A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook”

game of thrones cookbook
CREDIT: Amazon

And now for something completely different, foodie fans will love this “Game of Thrones” cookbook, with more than 100 recipes inspired by the characters, episode titles and storylines from the show.

Fresh with fantasy, the book features a range of dishes, from appetizers to comfort foods to desserts, all divided by region. Example dishes: a rack of lamb, pork pie and mutton to feast on at the Wall, and quails drowned in butter and iced milk with honey to enjoy in the halls of King’s Landing.

Each recipe is accompanied by the passages from the books that inspired the dish, along with full-color photographs and easy, step-by-step instructions. The book is officially endorsed by George R.R. Martin and includes a foreword from the author himself. Purchase: $23.72 on Amazon.com.

VarietySPY products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.

