Bert Habets Resigns as CEO of RTL; Thomas Rabe Takes Charge

Bert Habets has resigned as CEO of European media giant RTL, which has appointed Thomas Rabe to take over the role.

RTL said Habets has stepped down for unspecified personal reasons. Rabe will take on his new role in addition to his duties as chairman and CEO of RTL-owner Bertelsmann. Martin Taylor, currently vice chairman of the group, has been appointed as chairman and James Singh vice chairman.

“We thank Bert Habets for more than 20 years in various managerial positions at RTL Group and wish him all the best for the future,” Rabe said. “RTL Group will continue to focus on three priorities: further strengthening its core TV, audio and production business; building local video streaming champions; and growing its advertising technology business. I am very pleased that Martin Taylor and James Singh are taking the lead on the board and will support me in my new role as CEO of RTL Group alongside their fellow board members.”

RTL is a powerhouse in European media, owning a raft of free-to-air TV channels including RTL in Germany and M6 in France. It also own production and distribution giant Fremantle. In recent times it has been seeking to diversify, and Habets recently outlined a huge investment program and plans to ramp up streaming services.

Rabe has close ties with RTL Group. In 2000, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the executive committee. He joined the Board of RTL Group in 2006 and became its chairman in 2012. In 2006 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Bertelsmann, and in 2012 its chairman and CEO.

More follows.