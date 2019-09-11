×

Berlinale Series Screenings Names New Head; Industry Events Get Re-Branded

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Berlinale

Julia Fidel is the new head of the TV screenings that take place during the Berlin Film Festival.

TV has had an increasingly high-profile role at Berlin, with a series of screenings that are open to the public. There are also industry days and a market, which are being re-branded from Drama Series Days to Berlinale Series Market. The Zoo Palast will remain the chief venue for the screenings and the industry events.

Fidel previously worked for the Panorama and Generation sections of the film festival, and served on the selection committee for the latter. She has also worked on various films as a choreographer and press agent.

“In recent years, serial narration has given the language of cinema a new push, making a big contribution in shaping how we see ourselves through iconic characters or topics,” said Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian. “The Berlinale was the first film festival to embrace this format, and we would like to encourage it and help it grow organically within the rest of the program, providing a sound platform both for the audience and the EFM.”

Solmaz Azizi stepped down as head of Berlinale Series earlier this year when the event’s coordinator, Judith Klein, also exited.

The Berlinale Series Market is organized by the European Film Market, the Berlinale Co-Production Market and Berlinale Talents. Katharina Böndel will be in charge of the Berlinale Series Market, and Anna-Katharina Brehm will be responsible for the event’s conference program.

The Berlinale Series screenings and Berlinale Series Market will take place Feb. 24-26, 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • New Chief for Berlinale Series Screenings;

    Berlinale Series Screenings Names New Head; Industry Events Get Re-Branded

    Julia Fidel is the new head of the TV screenings that take place during the Berlin Film Festival. TV has had an increasingly high-profile role at Berlin, with a series of screenings that are open to the public. There are also industry days and a market, which are being re-branded from Drama Series Days to [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez stars in HUSTLERS

    Box Office: Can STX Catch a Break With 'Hustlers'?

    After a rough couple months for STX, help could be on the way in the form of a pole-twirling, Robin Hooding Jennifer Lopez. “Hustlers,” a heist drama about a group of strippers who turn the tables on their Wall Street clientele, looks primed to be a box office hit when it arrives on the big [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' to Launch Internationally From Rome (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is set to have its European premiere in Rome on Oct. 7 as a special event that will serve as the film’s first international screening and junket with its two top stars in tow. The hotly anticipated “Maleficent” sequel will screen as a pre-opening gala of the the Rome festival’s [...]

  • Toronto: Live It Like a Local

    Toronto: Live It Like a Local

    Yes, Toronto is full of glitz and glam (especially this time of year), not to mention fare from celebrity chefs and sights spectacular enough to give New York City a run for its money. But it’s the out-of-the-way spots and happenings — well-known to locals — that create Toronto’s real personality. In between Toronto Intl. [...]

  • WGA Election

    WGA Elections Define Fight With Agencies, Set Stage for Next Year's Studio Talks

    The campaigning around the Writers Guild of America West’s Sept. 16 election has focused in large part on the intense debate over the guild’s handling of its franchise contract renegotiations with Hollywood’s largest talent agencies.  But more than anything, the contest for WGA West officer and board seats has put the spotlight on guild members’ [...]

  • David A. Goodman70th Annual Writers Guild

    WGA West Election Q&A: David Goodman on How 'Writers Find a Way to Work Together'

    David Goodman has been in the eye of the storm over the Writers Guild of America’s effort to ban talent agencies from collecting packaging fees and launching affiliated production arms. The incumbent WGA West president ran for the job in 2017 with the goal of ending what many see as a conflict of interest inherent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad