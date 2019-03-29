‘Berlin Station’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Epix

Epix has canceled the espionage drama “Berlin Station” after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The series aired its third season finale in February. The series starred Richard Armitage, Michelle Forbes, Leland Orser, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ashley Judd, Keke Palmer, Richard Jenkins and Rhys Ifans. James Cromwell also appeared in Season 3 in a recurring guest star role. Armitage starred as Daniel Miller, a CIA officer who is stationed in Berlin and must learn the art of intelligence gathering where the stakes are truly life and death.

“Berlin Station” was created and executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Jason Horwitch served as showrunner. Eric Roth, Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content also executive produced. The series was produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Epix’s current originals slate currently includes shows such as “Get Shorty” starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano and the upcoming dramas “Godfather of Harlem” starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker, “Pennyworth,” the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred, and “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Jimmi Simpson.

