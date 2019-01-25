×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin Drama Screenings Feature Strong German, Scandi, British Presence

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ITV Studios

Scandinavian and German drama series are putting in a strong showing at the market screenings in Berlin, along with high-profile series out of Israel, Spain and the U.K. The screenings are part of the growing Drama Series Days event in Berlin, which runs alongside the film festival.

A 24-strong roster features eight projects with a Nordic flavor, with Denmark accounting for three of those, including the third season of “Follow the Money.” Swedish shows include miniseries “A Wedding, Funeral and a Christening,” directed by Colin Nutley (“Heartbreak Hotel”).

Projects with a German influence on home turf include ZDFE-distributed German/Italian family drama “Bella Germania,” as well as “The Other Parents” from Turner, the pay-TV outfit that has been pushing into original programming.

Out of the U.K., All3Media and ITV Studios are handling sales for two projects apiece and Sky Vision another. All3Media has “Baptiste,” the BBC series with Tcheky Karyo as insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste. ITV Studios has Norwegian crime drama “Kieler Street” and German/Swedish spy series “West of Liberty” (pictured). Sky Vision is selling “Bullets,” a thriller from the team behind “The Bridge.”

Related

Other highlights include the new season of “Home Ground,” the DR Sales-distributed Norwegian series about a female soccer coach; “Arde Madrid,” the highly anticipated Spanish series that Beta Film boarded for sales this week; and Keshet’s dystopian drama, “Autonomies.”

The Berlinale Series lineup has already been announced, with Amazon’s “Hanna” and Fritz Lang-inspired “M – A City Hunts a Murderer” among the shows.

Drama Series Days lineup:

“A Wedding, Funeral and a Christening” (Sweden)

“After the Crash” (France, Belgium)

“Other Parents” (Germany)

“Arde Madrid” (Spain)

“Autonomies” (Israel)

“Baptiste” (U.K.)

“Bella Germania” (Germany)

“Bloom” (Australia)

“Bullets” (Belgium, Finland, Germany)

“Cheat” (U.K.)

“Fat” (Argentina)

“Follow the Money 3” (Denmark)

“Gender Derby” (France)

“Harassment” (Brazil)

“Stateless” (Germany, Turkey)

“Home Ground 2” (Norway)

“Homecoming Queens” (Australia)

“Hotel Paradise” (Denmark)

“Inside” (France)

“Kieler Street” (Norway)

“The New Nurses” (Denmark)

“Nisman – The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy” (Germany, Spain, U.S.)

“South” (Portugal)

“West of Liberty” (Germany, Sweden)

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More TV

  • Berlin Drama Days Market Screenings Take

    Berlin Drama Screenings Feature Strong German, Scandi, British Presence

    Scandinavian and German drama series are putting in a strong showing at the market screenings in Berlin, along with high-profile series out of Israel, Spain and the U.K. The screenings are part of the growing Drama Series Days event in Berlin, which runs alongside the film festival. A 24-strong roster features eight projects with a [...]

  • Pagan Peak

    Sky Takes German Drama 'Pagan Peak,' From Producers of 'Dark,' to U.K.

    Sky will show “Pagan Peak” in the U.K., and Rai has acquired the high-concept series for Italy. Inspired by Scandi hit drama “The Bridge,” which has already been remade in several territories, the show hails from the producers of Netflix’s German-produced hit “Dark” and is an original for Sky in Germany. Beta Film is handling sales [...]

  • THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops First 'Umbrella Academy' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” releases its official trailer, and Kate Beckinsale’s new drama unveils the premiere date. FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Umbrella Academy,” which premieres globally Feb. 15. The series centers on six superhero siblings who come together to solve the mystery surrounding their adoptive father’s death. It [...]

  • Fox Orders Comedy Pilots From Lon

    Fox Orders Comedy Pilots From Lon Zimmet, Billy Finnegan

    Fox has given out pilot orders to projects that hail from Lon Zimmet and Billy Finnegan.  20th Century Fox Television will produce both projects. The Finnegan project is a single-camera comedy currently titled “Richard Lovely.” It follows the title character, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but [...]

  • 'The Real Bros of Simi Valley'

    'Real Housewives' and SoCal Millennials Inspired 'The Real Bros of Simi Valley'

    After creating “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” for his YouTube channel, LifeAccordingToJimmy, star Jimmy Tatro wanted to go bigger and better for the sophomore season. “Season 1 was able to live on YouTube because I financed it and we just did it,” Tatro tells Variety. “Season 2, I wasn’t really interested in losing that much [...]

  • NBC Orders Another Pilot for Multi-Cam

    NBC Orders Another Pilot for Multi-Cam Comedy 'Friends-in-Law'

    NBC is taking another pass at the multi-camera comedy “Friends-in-Law.” The broadcaster has ordered a new pilot for the comedy series after passing on the pilot they ordered last season. In the series, Brian and Jake are polar opposites who must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends decide to get [...]

  • James Frawley Obit

    James Frawley, Director of 'The Monkees,' 'The Muppet Movie,' Dies at 82

    James Frawley, a prolific filmmaker who won an Emmy for directing the first episode of “The Monkees” and helmed “The Muppet Movie,” died Jan. 22 at his home in Indian Wells, Calif. He was 82. His wife, Cynthia Frawley, told Variety that her husband died following a heart attack. Born on Sept. 29, 1936, in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad