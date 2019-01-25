Berlin Drama Screenings Feature Strong German, Scandi, British Presence

Scandinavian and German drama series are putting in a strong showing at the market screenings in Berlin, along with high-profile series out of Israel, Spain and the U.K. The screenings are part of the growing Drama Series Days event in Berlin, which runs alongside the film festival.

A 24-strong roster features eight projects with a Nordic flavor, with Denmark accounting for three of those, including the third season of “Follow the Money.” Swedish shows include miniseries “A Wedding, Funeral and a Christening,” directed by Colin Nutley (“Heartbreak Hotel”).

Projects with a German influence on home turf include ZDFE-distributed German/Italian family drama “Bella Germania,” as well as “The Other Parents” from Turner, the pay-TV outfit that has been pushing into original programming.

Out of the U.K., All3Media and ITV Studios are handling sales for two projects apiece and Sky Vision another. All3Media has “Baptiste,” the BBC series with Tcheky Karyo as insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste. ITV Studios has Norwegian crime drama “Kieler Street” and German/Swedish spy series “West of Liberty” (pictured). Sky Vision is selling “Bullets,” a thriller from the team behind “The Bridge.”

Other highlights include the new season of “Home Ground,” the DR Sales-distributed Norwegian series about a female soccer coach; “Arde Madrid,” the highly anticipated Spanish series that Beta Film boarded for sales this week; and Keshet’s dystopian drama, “Autonomies.”

The Berlinale Series lineup has already been announced, with Amazon’s “Hanna” and Fritz Lang-inspired “M – A City Hunts a Murderer” among the shows.

Drama Series Days lineup:

“A Wedding, Funeral and a Christening” (Sweden)

“After the Crash” (France, Belgium)

“Other Parents” (Germany)

“Arde Madrid” (Spain)

“Autonomies” (Israel)

“Baptiste” (U.K.)

“Bella Germania” (Germany)

“Bloom” (Australia)

“Bullets” (Belgium, Finland, Germany)

“Cheat” (U.K.)

“Fat” (Argentina)

“Follow the Money 3” (Denmark)

“Gender Derby” (France)

“Harassment” (Brazil)

“Stateless” (Germany, Turkey)

“Home Ground 2” (Norway)

“Homecoming Queens” (Australia)

“Hotel Paradise” (Denmark)

“Inside” (France)

“Kieler Street” (Norway)

“The New Nurses” (Denmark)

“Nisman – The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy” (Germany, Spain, U.S.)

“South” (Portugal)

“West of Liberty” (Germany, Sweden)