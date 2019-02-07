×
'Bergerac' Reboot in Development for Paramount Network International  

Television Programme 'bergerac'. John Nettles And Therese Liotard On Set During Filming In Aix En Provence France.Television Programme 'bergerac'. John Nettles And Therese Liotard On Set During Filming In Aix En Provence France.
CREDIT: Clive Limpkin/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

British police drama “Bergerac” is being primed for a reboot for Paramount Network International. U.K. production companies Artists Studios, which is backed by Endemol Shine U.K., and Westward Studios, which is based on Jersey where the show is set, are developing the project as a potential future commission for Paramount’s network of channels outside the U.S.

Emmy-winning producer Gub Neal (“The Fall,” “Prime Suspect”) is leading the development for Artists Studios, serving as executive producer. Neal said the show would be updated for the present day, dealing with “contemporary stories-of-the-week that run alongside a strong serial spine.”

Jill Offman, executive vice president of Paramount Network, said the company hoped to be able to commission “Bergerac” as a full series.

Set on the island of Jersey, the original series of “Bergerac” starred John Nettles and ran for nine seasons between 1981-91. It followed the investigations of maverick detective Jim Bergerac.

“I’m excited at the prospect that ‘Bergerac’ may be returning to our screens once again,” said Brian Constantine, CEO of Westward Studios who also serves as an executive producer. “It’s a much-loved drama and a real boost for Jersey where ‘Bergerac’ has become part of the island’s identity.”

