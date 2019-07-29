×

Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Voice Cast for Channel 4’s ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’

'Patrick Melrose' TV show premiere
Benedict Cumberbatch will lend his voice to “The Tiger Who Came to Tea,” the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book for Channel 4 in the U.K. The “Avengers: Infinity Wars” star will be joined by Tamsin Greig, David Oyelowo, David Walliams, and Paul Whitehouse in the Lupus Films-produced movie, which will be part of the U.k. broadcaster’s Christmas schedule.

Kerr’s book was first published by HarperCollins in 1968. It tells the story of a tiger who arrives unannounced at a family home and proceeds to eat and drink everything in sight. Cumberbatch will voice the family’s father, Greig the mother, and Oyelowo the tiger. Walliams will be the narrator and Whitehouse the milkman. Seven-year-old newcomer Clara Ross makes her TV debut as Sophie.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be playing a small part in bringing Judith Kerr’s timeless children’s classic to the screen for another generation to enjoy,” Cumberbatch said.

Walliams, who has published several successful children’s books, knew Kerr, who died earlier this year. “She was an incredible inspiration – her work is so brilliant,” he said. “I really wanted to be a part of it and I was chuffed that she wanted me to narrate. I’m so proud to be associated with it because it’s a stone cold classic.”

Lupus Films’ credits include “The Snowman and The Snowdog.” Ruth Fielding is producing “The Tiger Who Came to Tea” for the The U.K.-based firm. “We are thrilled to have attached such an amazing cast to bring to life the characters in this timeless family favorite,” she said.

Robin Shaw (“We’re Going on a Bear Hunt”) is directing. Universal Content Group is managing the international TV distribution, home entertainment and theatrical rights to the special.

    Benedict Cumberbatch will lend his voice to "The Tiger Who Came to Tea," the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr's classic children's book for Channel 4 in the U.K. The "Avengers: Infinity Wars" star will be joined by Tamsin Greig, David Oyelowo, David Walliams, and Paul Whitehouse in the Lupus Films-produced movie, which will be part

