German Drama ‘Bella Germania’ Finds an Italian Home (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: ZDFE

A major presale has been signed for “Bella Germania,” and fittingly for a sweeping tale of Italian immigrants in Germany, it has been picked up by RAI. The Italian pubcaster will play it on its flagship free-TV station RAI Uno and is expected to launch it this summer.

Spanning several generations, “Bella Germania” comprises three 90-minute episodes. It traces the fortunes of the first wave of Italian immigrants to Germany, from the 1960s and encompasses the present day. It is told through the eyes of the new arrivals and the people they meet and fall in love with, and traces their lives as they become part of the fabric of their new home.

The cast includes Natalia Belitski, Silvia Busuioc, Alessandro Bressanello and Denis Moschitto.

The miniseries captures the international TV zeitgeist. Germany has emerged as an international drama hot-spot, with such shows as “Dark,” “Deutschland 83” and “Das Boot” churning up global sales, while another epic period story with Italian heritage, “My Brilliant Friend,” has sold to HBO in the U.S., Sky in the U.K. and Canal Plus in France.

With its combination of German and Italian themes, “Bella Germania” is one of the most eagerly awaited launches at the TV Drama Days screenings in Berlin and expected to pique the interest of global buyers.

ZDF Enterprises struck the Italian deal and is the international distributor. In Germany, the show will go out on ZDF. The broadcaster will run it as an event series across three nights, starting March 10.

“Bella Germania” was made by Bavaria Fiction, which is in Berlin with another high-profile miniseries “Brecht.”

