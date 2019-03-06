Bela Bajaria to Lead Netflix’s International Non-English TV Originals

Netflix has tapped its current vice president of content Bela Bajaria to lead the streaming platform’s international non-English TV originals.

Bajaria, who has been with the company since 2016, said that it has an “amazing opportunity to bring stories from different cultures and in different languages to audiences all around the world. Netflix is just scratching the surface on what’s possible and I could not be more excited to get started.”

The move comes as Netflix is plunging more dollars into content abroad, eyeing paid subscriber growth internationally. Eighty percent of its net added subscribers over the last few quarters were international, said the company.

“Bela Bajaria is an incredible creative talent — bringing global hits like ‘You,’ ‘Nailed It’ and ‘Queer Eye’ to Netflix,” said Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “She is the perfect person to build on our international efforts, helping to bring the world’s stories to the world whatever the language.”

As Bajaria takes the reins, Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of international originals for Latin America, EMEA and India, is making his exit after eight years at the streamer to start his own production company.

“Leading the Netflix international originals team these last few years has been the adventure of a lifetime,” said Barmack. “I couldn’t be more proud of everything we achieved and wish the team all the best for the future.”