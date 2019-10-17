beIN Orders First Turkish Original Drama “The Choice”

Miramax owner beIN Media is pushing into the competitive Turkish drama market.

The beIN-owned Turkish pay-TV operator Digiturk has commissioned production company Ay Yapim to make drama series “The Choice” for its beIN Connect streaming platform in Turkey.

“The Choice” marks the first original series for Digiturk since sports and entertainment group beIN Media acquired the company in 2016.

“The Choice”, is directed by Uluç Bayraktar, and written by Nüket Bıçakçı and Özlem Yücel. It stars Halit Ergenç, Ozan Güven, Aslı Enver, Birce Akalay, Nur Fettahoğlu and Mesut Akusta.

The 13-part series explores the life of Irfan, played by Ergenç, an idealistic professor who is upset by his unfair dismissal and is trying to care for his sick son. As the doors close one-by- one, Irfan finds himself in the middle of a dark adventure that he can’t escape. “The Choice” will be released later this year.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of Digiturk and beIN Media Group, said: “Our ambition is to become one of the leading entertainment groups in the world and the production of “The Choice”, the first Turkish original series commissioned by beIN, is testament to that as we can create outstanding pieces of original content.”

Qatar-based beIN distributes and produces content across 43 countries. Its flagship sports network, beIN Sports, is a major sports player in the Middle East and Africa, and it has owned Miramax since 2016.