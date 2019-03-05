×
‘Been So Long’ Producer Greenacre Films Strikes First-Look TV Deal with Banijay

CREDIT: Greenacre/Banijay Rights

Greenacre Films, the producer behind Netflix original film “Been So Long,” has inked a first-look deal with Banijay. The U.K. indie has several projects in development with British broadcasters and wants to break into the U.S. scripted market. Under the terms of its first-look deal with Banijay, the company’s distribution arm, Banijay Rights, will take its TV shows out internationally.

Greenacre Films was established by Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks. Their feature film, “Been So Long,” starring Michaela Coel (“Black Earth Rising”) and Arinze Kene (“Misty”), premiered at the London Film Festival in 2018. Netflix acquired the picture and has launched it globally as an original.

“Now feels like an exciting time to be embracing this new venture and expanding on our slate of distinctive shows,” Marsh-Edwards said. “Banijay understands the ethos of our company and we’re delighted to be working with them.”

“Nadine and I share a vision to make Greenacre a distinctive place to work,” added Jenks. “Diversity in the broadest sense, has always been at the heart of everything we do and there couldn’t be a better time to be working in film and television.”

The Banijay deal is for the shingle’s TV output. “This partnership is further evidence of our strategy to develop our English-language portfolio and build upon the huge growth we are witnessing in the scripted market,” said Chris Stewart, commercial director of scripted at Banijay Rights. “Nadine and Amanda have very strong track records and share an instinct for original, authored work, which is instrumental in an increasingly competitive market.”

