Becky G to Host 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville

CREDIT: MTV/VIMN

Becky G will host the 2019 MTV EMAs. The singer-songwriter and actress will also perform at the awards, which will take place in Seville, Spain.

She is set for a busy night as she also has a nomination at the awards, taking on Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, and Shawn Mendes in the Best Pop category.

Becky G has notched two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts –  “Mayores” and “Sin Pijama” – and on-screen had a starring role in the “Power Rangers” movie. She has also guest-starred in Fox series “Empire.”

“Becky G is an exceptional multifaceted talent who’s no stranger to the global stage,” said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “We can’t wait to see her light up the MTV EMA stage in Seville.”

The 2019 MTV EMA noms have already been announced. Ariana Grande is in pole position ahead of Seville with seven nominations. Close behind are Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish with six nominations apiece.

The 2019 MTV EMAs will air live on MTV around the world. They will take place in the Fibes Conference & Exhibition Centre on Nov. 3.

