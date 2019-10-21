Beau Willimon, Katie Cappiello to Produce ‘Slut’ Series Adaptation at Netflix

Playwright Katie Cappiello is teaming with “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon to bring an adaptation of her 2013 play “Slut” to the small screen.

The show, titled “Grand Army,” is set up at Netflix with Odessa A’zion set to lead the cast.

“Grand Army” follows five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn, who wrestle with sexual, racial and economic politics as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and ultimately “become somebody.” Cappiello has worked with young people across the country as a teacher for over 15 years, and the characters and stories in the show are inspired by her students.

A’zion (known for she starring on the CBS comedy “Fam opposite” Nina Dobrev as well as the feature film “Ladyworld” opposite Maya Hawke) will play 16-year-old junior Joey Del Marco who lives in Stuyvesant Town on the Lower East Side. The series will also star Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, a 14-year-old freshman who lives on the Upper West Side, Maliq Johnson as Ayson Jackson, a 15-year-old sophomore who lives in Spanish Harlem, Amir Bageria as Siddartha Pakam, an 18-year-old senior who lives in Jackson Heights, Queens, and Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre, a 17-year-old junior who lives in East New York, Brooklyn.

Willimon’s “House of Cards” collaborator Joshua Donen is on board to executive produce, while Jordan Tappis and Nicolette Donen serve as non-writing EPs.

Cappiello’s other works include “Now That We’re Men,” “A Day In The Life,” “Her Story,” “Uncut,” and “Joy.” Her projects typically explore sex, gender and equality.