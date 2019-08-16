BBC Buys ‘Vienna Blood’ Crime Thriller Series from ‘Sherlock’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Vienna Blood” is set to spill on the BBC after the U.K. pubcaster picked up the Austrian-set crime thriller, which is based on the best-selling Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis. Steve Thompson, whose writing credits include the BBC’s “Sherlock” and Fox’s international thriller “Deep State,” penned the series.

Starring Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”), and Juergen Maurer (“Tatort”), “Vienna Blood” is set in 1900s Vienna, a hot bed of philosophy, science and art.

Max Liebermann (Beard) is a brilliant young English doctor, studying under psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. He meets Oskar Rheinhardt (Maurer), an Austrian detective and the pair go on to tackle some of Vienna’s most mysterious and deadly cases.

The series was filmed on location in the Austrian capital. Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”), Charlene McKenna (“Ripper Street”), Amelia Bullmore (“Gentleman Jack”), Jessica De Gouw (“Dracula”), and Luise Von Finckh (“Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten”) also all appear. It is produced by the U.K.’s Endor Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Austria’s MR Film.

It will run to three feature-length instalments. In the U.K it will air on the BBC Two channel. Academy Award-nominated Robert Dornhelm (“Anne Frank: The Whole Story”) and Umut Dag (“Cracks in Concrete”) direct.

The BBC has picked up several high-end series from the international market in recent years. Sue Deeks, the pubcaster’s head acquisitions, said: “’Vienna Blood’ is a unique, ambitious and compelling crime drama, set in glorious Vienna during an extraordinary period in its history.”

The drama is distributed by the sales arm of its parent company Red Arrow Studios, which did the BBC deal.

“We are proud to have brought Frank Tallis’ outstanding novels to life in the historic and beautiful city of Vienna,” said Endor boss Hilary Bevan Jones. Oliver Auspitz and Andreas Kamm, co-managing directors of MR Film, added that “’Vienna Blood’ is no longer just a best-selling novel, it’s now a TV drama with global appeal.”

Bo Stehmeier, president of Red Arrow Studios International, said: “With its combination of gripping storylines, compelling cast and talented creative team, I’m sure the series will be a hit with viewers in the U.K.”

Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF are copro partners and will launch the series in their territories.