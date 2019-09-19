×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Could Move More Operations Outside London, Its Boss Suggests

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Hall, Director General of the BBCTony Hall in conversation with Lord Puttnam, BAFTA, London, Britain - 05 Apr 2016Director General of the BBC, Lord Anthony William Hall, Baron Hall of Birkenhead, CBE.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amid longstanding complaints from many viewers that the BBC is too London-centric, the boss of the world’s most famous pubcaster hinted Thursday that it could move more of its operations and programming outside the British capital.

Tony Hall, the BBC’s director general, said the organization had already made “enormous strides” in geographical diversity. “A decade ago, a third of the BBC was based outside London and two thirds was in London. Today, that balance is 50-50,” Hall told a gathering of the Royal Television Society in Cambridge, England. “We’ve moved from less than 10% of our network TV programs produced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to 20%.”

But he said he wanted the Beeb “to think bigger. Imagine a world in which the BBC moved still more out of London. And I think we could be really radical here. Now I know all the risks. It would take time. It would cost money. It could be hugely disruptive. But what an enormous creative as well as operational opportunity.”

Related

Hall offered no specifics about a potential reallocation of resources and activity by the BBC, which has been the target of criticism for years from residents and politicians who accuse it of being too London-focused. Any move would likely meet with vociferous objections from some of the broadcaster’s London-based staff. Only a few years ago, the Beeb shifted some of its operations to the northern English city of Salford, outside Manchester, which is now home to its sports programming, children’s channels and digital operations. However, more than half of the London-based middle managers whose jobs migrated to Salford refused to go.

Currently, fellow British pubcaster Channel 4 is preparing to establish a new headquarters in Leeds, also in northern England, in part because of political pressure to diversify geographically. That move, too, is likely to trigger a wave of resignations of London-based Channel 4 employees.

Leeds, nearly 200 miles north of London, is fast becoming a media hub. On Wednesday, Sky Studios, the new production unit of pay-TV giant Sky, announced that it was setting up an innovation center there to tap into talent across the region. Sky already employs about 1,300 people in the city.

In his speech in Cambridge, Hall said that the BBC was trying to transform itself to keep up with changing viewing habits in the digital era. Key to that is the BBC iPlayer, which began as a simple online catchup service with a limited window but which now offers live streaming, box sets and other forms of content.

“We are already transforming iPlayer from a catchup service into a destination in its own right,” Hall said. “iPlayer will be the place you go to for your news, your sport, the place you go to for drama, documentaries, live channels – everything we do. So iPlayer is going to be total TV.”

The BBC is also a partner with commercial broadcaster ITV in BritBox, the “best-of-British” subscription streaming service that launched in the U.S. in 2017 and is due to roll out on home turf, in the U.K., by the end of this year. On Thursday, shortly before Hall’s address, British media regulator Ofcom gave its blessing to the launch, overriding concerns that BritBox would give the BBC an unfair leg up in the British marketplace. “There is not a significant risk that the BBC’s proposed involvement in BritBox will distort the market or create an unfair competitive advantage,” Ofcom said.

“With Ofcom giving us the go-ahead today, [BritBox will] be coming here later this year,” Hall said. “And it will be a great showcase for stories dreamed up, created and told by British producers and talent.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • 'Spoonbenders' Adaptation Set at Showtime With

    'Spoonbenders' Adaptation From Stephen Falk Lands at Showtime With Production Commitment

    Berlanti Productions has set up the one-hour drama “Spoonbenders” at Showtime with a pilot production commitment, Variety has learned. The project is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daryl Gregory. It is about The Amazing Telemachus Family, a traveling family magic act that happened to be made up of people with actual magic [...]

  • Tony Hall, Director General of the

    BBC Could Move More Operations Outside London, Its Boss Suggests

    Amid longstanding complaints from many viewers that the BBC is too London-centric, the boss of the world’s most famous pubcaster hinted Thursday that it could move more of its operations and programming outside the British capital. Tony Hall, the BBC’s director general, said the organization had already made “enormous strides” in geographical diversity. “A decade [...]

  • Brad Simpson Nina Jacobson

    Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson Renew FX Overall Deal

    Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are keeping their Color Force production banner at FX Productions, with the producers signing a new four-year overall deal with the company. “Our creative collaboration with Nina and Brad has been rewarding, not just in the rich and growing catalogue of event and signature series they’ve helped produce for FX, [...]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "E!" Logo

    NBCUniversal Cable Hit With Significant Layoffs Amid Restructuring

    Amid a restructuring, another round of layoffs are set to impact NBCUniversal’s E!, Bravo, Oxygen, USA and Syfy networks Thursday, a source familiar with the situation tells Variety, not long after the E! network laid off around 20-25 staff in August. This round of layoffs is likely to impact fewer than 45 employees, more than [...]

  • Peaky Blinders Season 5

    Time-Jumping Season 5 of 'Peaky Blinders' Aims for a More Cinematic Look

    Cinematographer Si Bell was thrilled to learn he and director Anthony Byrne had been tapped to shoot the fifth season of BBC’s “Peaky Blinders,” but surprised to find out how free a hand executive producers Caryn Mandabach and Jamie Glazebrook were giving them to determine the scheme of their six-episode run. “I expected to meet the [...]

  • Daniel Levy Schitts Creek

    'Schitt's Creek' Co-Creator Dan Levy Signs ABC Studios Overall Deal

    “Schitt’s Creek” breakout Dan Levy has signed a multi-year overall deal at ABC Studios. Under the deal, Levy will develop and produce scripted projects for the studio. “Dan Levy has proven himself as one of the most creative people in the TV business,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Studios. “His writing, acting and producing [...]

  • Barry Bill Hader

    Emmys 2019: Clear Favorites and Top Challengers for This Year's Winners (Column)

    If this felt like the longest, most expensive Emmy campaign in history, you might be right. For one thing, the 2019 Primetime Emmys will be held Sept. 22, which is the latest the ceremony has taken place since 2013. That also happened to be the last year of TV’s quaint, pre-streaming era, before outlets like [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad