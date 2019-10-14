India’s Hotstar to Remake BBC Thriller ‘Doctor Foster’

Hit BBC thriller “Doctor Foster” is to be remade in India following the sale of the scripted format to streaming platform Hotstar Specials.

Disney-owned Hotstar has collaborated with BBC Studios to adapt the series for Indian audiences. Indian filmmakers Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijza Khan are directing the show, which is yet to be titled and will launch on Hotstar later this year.

The deal is the latest in a number of BBC dramas to be adapted for the Indian market, including “Luther” and “Criminal Justice.”

BBC Studios’ business head of production India, Sameer Gogate, said: “The original ‘Doctor Foster’ has a tremendous following internationally, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region.”

The second series of “Doctor Foster” will return to screens in France after the first series was adapted for French audiences last year. Renamed locally as “Infidèle” (“Unfaithful”), the second series of the format will be co-produced by BBC Studios’ French production base and Storia Television for TF1.

Sumi Connock, creative director of formats at BBC Studios, said: “Strong female-led dramas continue to capture the attention of our clients.”

“Doctor Foster” was originally written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic for BBC One and has previously been licensed to Russia, France and South Korea.