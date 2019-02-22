BBC Orders Comedy Series Based on ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

The BBC has greenlit “The Goes Wrong Show,” a new series based on Mischief Theatre’s popular “The Play That Goes Wrong” stage production about a troupe that puts on disastrous plays.

The stage show has transferred from London’s West End to Broadway for a J.J. Abrams-produced version described by Variety as “a broad, silly and deliciously demented show, about a fictitious amateur theatrical group.”

The physical theater set-up has been brought to TV before with BBC specials “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” and “A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.” Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields are on board the new series and will write and star in the six-parter.

Each episode will take on a well-known genre such as courtroom drama or spy thriller. It will be filmed in front of a live audience this March, in Manchester.

“Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humor to the screen and so when the BBC commissioned ‘The Goes Wrong Show’ it was a dream come true,” said Lewis. “We’re so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to get started on making some truly terrible programs.”

Mischief formed Mischief Screen to exploit their stage properties on screen, which is part of the Anthology Group. It will make the series for the BBC with Big Talk Productions and in association with Lionsgate and YTD HK. Lionsgate will take it out internationally excluding China where YTD has the rights.

“The two Christmas specials we’ve backed showed a huge audience appetite for this ensemble’s superbly inventive brand of family friendly comedy,” said Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy.

“BBC One has a unique role for viewers as the country’s sole provider of mainstream British comedy and it’s particularly gratifying to also be the only U.K. broadcaster still flying the flag for the studio sitcom with these fast rising stars.”