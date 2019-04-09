BBC Studios, UKTV Order Up Crime Drama ‘We Hunt Together’

BBC Studios and UKTV have commissioned crime drama “We Hunt Together” for UKTV’s Alibi channel. The six-part thriller, which is produced by BBC Studios, marks the second original scripted crime drama commissioned for Alibi, following “Traces,” which was announced in February.

The commission is the latest addition to UKTV’s expanding roster of scripted series, which also include dramedy “Flack” (pictured), starring Oscar-winner Anna Paquin. “Flack,” which aired on Pop in the U.S., debuted on UKTV’s W channel in the U.K. in February. Sharon Horgan and Lorna Martin’s comedy “Women on the Verge,” starring Kerry Condon and Nina Sosanya, also aired on W last October.

“We Hunt Together” is written by Gaby Hull, whose thriller miniseries “Cheat” aired on ITV in March. It follows two detectives as they try to outsmart a pair of killers, one a former child soldier desperate to suppress his predisposition for violence and the other a magnetic and disarmingly charming free spirit. Described as both a psychological thriller and romance, the show explores the dangerous power of desire and questions who is really to blame when the damaged do damage.

Philippa Collie-Cousins, drama commissioner for UKTV, compared the show to early Hitchcock and Tony Scott’s 1993 classic “True Romance,” which was written by Quentin Tarantino, calling it a “fresh, funny and dark roller-coaster ride.”

“‘We Hunt Together’ immediately stood out as a bold and original piece of writing,” said Emma Ayech, channel director for Alibi. “Gaby Hull’s script will take viewers on a wild ride that encapsulates the freshness we are looking for as the Alibi brand matures.”

The series will be executive produced by BAFTA-winner Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios, alongside Anne Pivcevic and Esther Springer. Director and cast are yet to be announced. “We Hunt Together” will air on Alibi in 2020.

BBC Studios will handle international distribution.