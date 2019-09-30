BBC Studios Doubles Down on Mipcom From a New Spot in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

After creating a stir by skipping MipTV earlier this year, BBC Studios has doubled down on sister event Mipcom instead with a huge new stand designed for the international confab, which kicks off in two weeks.

BBC Studios is the production and commercial arm of U.K. pubcaster the BBC and the largest distributor of British-originated programming in the world. At Mipcom, it was previously ensconced inside the Palais des Festivals in a spot it had occupied for two decades but will now set up shop outside in a bespoke stand.

BBC Studios told Variety that the British-designed aluminium unit will cover two floors and be situated close to Cannes’ iconic Croisette. There will be work and hospitality space. The new stand is also designed to have a life beyond the Cannes market at other international events.

The designers, Cheerful Twentyfirst, have previously worked with Google, Disney, and Microsoft, among others. Emmy-winner Christine Losecaat provided creative direction on the new stand.

“Our new location and stand is the perfect environment to showcase the very best of British creativity from the BBC and our independent producer partners,” said Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution for BBC Studios. “We look forward to welcoming customers from all over the world who will now be able to do business with our sales teams and meet our producers in purpose-built surroundings.”

BBC Studios rolls into Mipcom with a scripted slate including new ITV and PBS period drama “Sanditon,” based on an unfinished Jane Austen novel, and “Life,” the new series from “Doctor Foster” scribe Mike Bartlett.