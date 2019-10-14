×

China’s Migu Video to Co-Produce BBC Studios’ ‘Animal Impossible’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The production and commercial arm of the BBC and China Mobile’s Migu are deepening their relationship. Migu Video has signed on to co-produce “Animal Impossible,” the upcoming BBC Studio’s wildlife series.

The deal follows Migu commissioning factual show “One Cup, A Thousand Stories” from BBC Studios, the latter’s first direct commission from China. Migu has also licensed a large volume of BBC Studios-distributed factual, kids, and lifestyle fare.

“Animal Impossible” will be a ten-part series that takes myths about the animal kingdom and puts them to the test. BBC Studios’ vaunted Natural History Unit developed the idea. In each episode the presenters investigate a single fact or myth, such as is spider silk stronger than steel, or do bulls hate the color red?

“Migu Video is an important strategic partner to us in this region,” said Kelvin Yau, general manager, Greater China, BBC Studios. “As well as our existing content deal we are actively working with them to explore co-production and co-development opportunities and we expect Animal Impossible to be one of many such agreements going forward as we look to further strengthen our relationship across many levels.”

“’Animal Impossible’ will travel around the world in its quest to unravel some of the biggest myths about the animal kingdom and I’m delighted that Migu Video is part of this development,” added Zhang Ge, general manager, copyrights department, Migu. “BBC Studios has been a tremendous partner in delivering premium content to our Chinese audience, and we are happy to now play a part in developing more Chinese stories for the world.”

