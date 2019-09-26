×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Studios’ Gender Pay Gap Narrows but Remains in Double Digits

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL), Graham O'Brien (BRADLEY WALSH), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Ryan Sinclair (TOSIN COLE)
CREDIT: Copyright BBC / BBC Studios 2018

BBC Studios has made progress on gender pay equality and published an action plan for further improvement, but the gap remains in double digits and men still receive far bigger bonuses, on average, than women.

Figures released Thursday also show lower average pay for employees of color and for disabled and LGBTQ+ staff at the commercial and production arm of the BBC.

The 17.6% mean gender pay gap for 2019 is down from the 19.6% posted last year. BBC Studios said that measures to invest in female leaders, specialist training, and flexible working schemes have paid dividends. The gender divide remains pronounced at senior management levels, but the organization said that slightly more than half of senior leadership roles are now occupied by women, up to 52.1% from 49.2% in 2018.

“I am pleased to report solid progress on reducing our U.K. gender pay gap, and these figures show some success towards tackling a vitally important issue, but we still have further to go,” BBC Studios chief Tim Davie said. “We are not complacent about the need for greater change, and will continue to work hard on improving our representation at all levels of the business, with a particular focus on the most senior leadership career bands, in order to reduce our pay gaps year-on-year.”

When it comes to bonuses, the mean gender gap actually increased to 50% from 47.5% in 2018. BBC Studios blamed “an over-representation of males in our most senior leadership positions” and said the absolute number of women receiving a bonus has increased.

Companies with more than 250 staff members are legally required to publish gender pay data. BBC Studios goes further and reports data for its LGBTQ+, ethnic-minority and disabled employees. The gap for these groups was 2.7%, 10.5% and 12%, respectively.

The company’s action plan on pay equality includes having a diversity and inclusion council chaired by a senior manager, providing a clearer framework for career progression, and better support for working parents.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL),

    BBC Studios' Gender Pay Gap Narrows but Remains in Double Digits

    BBC Studios has made progress on gender pay equality and published an action plan for further improvement, but the gap remains in double digits and men still receive far bigger bonuses, on average, than women. Figures released Thursday also show lower average pay for employees of color and for disabled and LGBTQ+ staff at the [...]

  • michael-palin-bafta

    Michael Palin Joins Mackenzie Crook’s ‘Worzel Gummidge’ Specials

    Michael Palin will be The Green Man, creator of the scarecrows, in the Mackenzie Crook adaptation of “Worzel Gummidge.” The specials will be a modern retelling of the classic stories of the eponymous walking, talking scarecrow. Kew Media has landed the distribution rights and will sell the series internationally. “The Office” and “Pirates of the [...]

  • management agency ymu paul randle holly

    Management Group YMU Shuffles Management Pack

    YMU Group, the management firm borne out of private equity firm Trilantic’s acquisition of the James Grant Group, has shuffled its management pack, creating a U.K. CEO position, and naming a new entertainment MD, and head of drama. YMU upped Mary Bekhait to a newly created U.K. CEO role last week that spans sport, music, [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    'American Horror Story' Recap: Was 'Mr. Jingles' Framed?

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched, “Mr. Jingles,” the second episode of “American Horror Story: 1984.” Last week, the main characters in “American Horror Story: 1984” decided Los Angeles was not the best scene in the summer of 1984, owing to the Olympics being in town and also crazed serial killer [...]

  • Mariska HargitayPaleylive NY: History is Made:

    How the Kavanaugh Hearings Informed 'Law & Order: SVU's' Storytelling

    With its upcoming 21st season, NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” is primed to hit an important milestone: becoming the longest-running live-action series on a primetime network. But although its procedural format has not changed much since its inception, showrunner Warren Leight is still finding new ways to keep its storytelling fresh — from taking inspiration [...]

  • Joe Biden Jimmy Kimmel

    Joe Biden Tells Jimmy Kimmel President Trump Committed 'Blatant Abuse of Power'

    Former US Vice President and current US Presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday. “The idea that someone would call a head of a foreign state, ahead of time withhold significant military aid that’s badly needed in order to prevent the [...]

  • Donald Trump United Nations

    Broadcast Networks Cut Into Regular Programming to Cover Trump Impeachment Cycle

    The major broadcast networks and cable news outlets interrupted regular programming to air President Trump’s press conference live at the United Nations on Wednesday, the first since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry into impeachment proceedings the day before. ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations, as well as MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, tuned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad