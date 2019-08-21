×

BBC Studios to Explore ‘The Edge of Science’ for YouTube Originals

CREDIT: MJ Photos/Variety/Shutterstock

The BBC’s production division, BBC Studios, has won its first YouTube Originals commission, “The Edge of Science.”

Starring presenter and science enthusiast Rick Edwards and YouTuber Colin Furze, “The Edge of Science” will carry out a range of stunts and experiments to explore if it’s possible to levitate.

The presenters will meet the scientists behind research into acoustic and quantum levitation and test their theories through various stunts.

It is produced through BBC Studios Science Unit, and will premiere on the BBC Earth YouTube Channel in December 2019

The commission is one of more than 30 that BBC Studios has won since it launched as a commercial subsidiary of the BBC in April 2017, able to make shows for rival broadcasters and digital platforms as well as the BBC.

Its science commissions including “Fatberg Autopsy: Secrets of the Sewers” for Channel 4, “Under The Knife” for UKTV’s W channel, “Stargazing” for ABC in Australia and “Why Do I Put On Weight?” and “Why Can’t I Sleep?” for Channel 5.

Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals said: “We are delighted to be partnering with BBC Studios on this pioneering special starring Colin Furze and Rick Edwards, exploring the science behind levitation and whether science can make the impossible possible. A future of flying trains, rain falling upwards, and walking on water is closer than we think!”

