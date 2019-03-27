BBC Studios Cuts First-Look Deal With Fast-Growing U.K. Indie Big Deal Films (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC Studios will take Big Deal Films’ unscripted content to the international market after striking a first-look deal with the up-and-coming U.K. shingle.

The two-year agreement gives BBC Studios a first look at all of the London-based producers’ unscripted output. Big Deal’s managing director Dhanny Joshi told Variety the deal will allow the company to staff up its development team and add to its growing slate.

Big Deal was borne out of Joshi’s music management business and cofounded with Thomas Stogdon, who is creative director. It majors in identifying under-represented and diverse talent and stories, and bringing them to TV. Its factual output includes numerous pieces included in BBC One’s flagship magazine series “The One Show,” and shortform series “Disabled Fight Club” for Channel 4.

“The hunger for diverse content has never been higher,” said Rebecca Brown, specialist factual commercial manager for BBC Studios. “Supporting Big Deal will provide content across a number of genres at a time when this is needed more than ever. We know that younger audiences really want truth in a world of fake news, and Big Deal is the ideal producer to deliver this.”

With several BBC Three and iPlayer shows to its name, Joshi said that “the BBC has been championing Big Deal Films as a company since our inception.” He added that “partnering with BBC Studios in this distribution and first look deal is the exciting next chapter in our story.”

The indie, which is repped by WME, has kids series and drama as well as unscripted. Joshi and Stogdon said there are several longform dramas currently in development with U.K. broadcasters, as well as an adult-skewed animated series in the works. It has also already met with some U.S. cable networks.

On the talent side of the business, Big Deal works with British-Asian rapper Humza Arshad. It is talking to broadcasters about a TV adaptation of the musician’s kids book, “Little Badman and the Invasion of the Killer Aunties,” which was recently published by Penguin in the U.K.