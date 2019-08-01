×

BBC Receives Regulatory Approval to Extend iPlayer Catchup Window

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
bbc-iplayer

The BBC has received approval from British media regulator Ofcom to go ahead with plans to extend the time that content is available on its streaming service, the BBC iPlayer. Under the plan, first proposed in April, the catchup service will offer content for 12 months instead of just 30 days.

Announcing its decision Thursday, Ofcom said the changes “could deliver significant public value,” suggesting that they would “ensure the BBC remains relevant” in a TV and streaming world increasingly dominated by Netflix and other global players.

The contentious move, which would also see some content made available for longer than the new standard 12 months, has drawn concerns from a number of the BBC’s pubcaster and commercial broadcast rivals as well as some producers. It was subject to a competition assessment by Ofcom as required by the BBC Charter and Agreement. The regulator had previously given provisional approval in June but said it would continue to consult stakeholders before issuing a final conclusion.

Related

That decision came Thursday. “We have concluded that the BBC’s proposed changes to BBC iPlayer could deliver significant public value over time,” Ofcom said. “They could increase choice and availability of public-service broadcast content, and help ensure the BBC remains relevant in the face of changing viewing habits.”

Spurred by services such as Netflix and Amazon, “what viewers expect from the BBC is changing, too, and this is particularly the case for young people,” Ofcom said. Among programming that will be available beyond a 12-month window, all children’s programming will be available for five years.

However, Ofcom said its approval is subject to certain conditions and guidance because it remains concerned about the competitive challenges created, especially for other pubcasters’ streaming services and “potential U.K. entrants such as BritBox,” the BBC and ITV’s joint subscription streaming platform.

Those conditions will require the BBC to establish a revised performance measurement framework for iPlayer in consultation with Ofcom by the end of 2019. The pubcaster will also be required to “closely track” availability and consumption of programming on the service, providing greater transparency over its scale and impact. Ofcom said its conditions would “help ensure that the new BBC iPlayer delivers future public value” while mitigating “risks to fair and effective competition.”

Plans for BritBox to launch in the U.K. in the fourth quarter of 2019 were announced in July. While the BBC will contribute programming, it will not have a direct cash stake in the new service, which will be controlled by ITV.

More TV

  • bbc-iplayer

    BBC Receives Regulatory Approval to Extend iPlayer Catchup Window

    The BBC has received approval from British media regulator Ofcom to go ahead with plans to extend the time that content is available on its streaming service, the BBC iPlayer. Under the plan, first proposed in April, the catchup service will offer content for 12 months instead of just 30 days. Announcing its decision Thursday, [...]

  • Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as

    Biden, Harris Fight Off Attacks in Second CNN Democratic Debate

    Given the chance to contrast their policies with President Trump’s or snipe at each other, Democratic candidates for the White House largely chose the latter. A phalanx of Democrats eager to continue on the road to the Oval Office sought to throw mud at two of the pack’s leaders, former Vice President Joe Biden and [...]

  • Joe Biden

    CNN's Combative Debate Questions Failed Voters (Column)

    In retrospect, CNN made it clear from the start what it wanted from hosting the Democratic debates. For the first night, it pitted “The Progressives” against everyone else in such a way that denigrating Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s brand of liberalism became a requisite kickoff to any answer. For the second night, it [...]

  • Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter One

    'Jane The Virgin' Boss Breaks Down Bringing the Series Finale 'Full Circle' (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Chapter One-Hundred,” the series finale of “Jane the Virgin.” Five years ago, the CW was dominated by surreal series centered on vampires and werewolves, demon hunters, a genetically altered soldier, and so-called homo superiors. But then came “Jane the Virgin.” In a sea of dark, [...]

  • AJ CallowayTurner Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New

    A.J. Calloway Out as 'Extra' Host After Sexual Assault Investigation

    Warner Bros. Television will “part ways” with “Extra” host A.J. Calloway following the studio’s investigation into sexual assault allegations leveled against the him. “The company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Warners rep says in a statement. The studio didn’t [...]

  • Claudia Lyon CBS

    Claudia Lyon Leaves ABC for CBS to Become Executive VP, Talent and Casting

    CBS is bringing on board Claudia Lyon as executive vice president of talent and casting, where she will oversee the unit’s operations for CBS Entertainment’s primetime and daytime programming, limited series, alternative programs and specials. Lyon joins CBS from ABC Entertainment, where she was vice president of talent and casting since 2006, overseeing casting for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad