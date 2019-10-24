×
BBC Must Win Over Younger Audiences or Risk ‘Losing a Generation of Viewers,’ Regulator Warns

The BBC needs to come up with an integrated strategy to win young viewers, deliver original British programming, and be more open about how it operates, British media regulator Ofcom said in its second annual report scrutinizing the world’s biggest pubcaster.

Ofcom said the BBC is “broadly delivering” on its mission, has upped program spending – reversing a recent trend – and that audience satisfaction is high.

But the regulator repeated concerns stated a year ago on the Beeb’s efforts to win younger demos, which it says is imperative for the broadcaster’s survival. “If the BBC can’t engage young audiences with its content, it risks losing a generation of viewers,” Ofcom said. “If young people don’t consider the BBC as a core part of their viewing, then it may be hard to encourage them to pay the license fee” that funds the organization.

The BBC must also improve diversity, programming and transparency. Ofcom said progress was being made in those individual areas, but how the efforts link up remains hazy. “It is not clear to us, nor will it be to the public, how these initiatives all fit together to form a coherent plan to tackle the concerns that we raised,” the regulator said.

It has tasked director general Tony Hall with responding to its criticism in the BBC’s next annual plan. Ofcom wants to see a clear plan in place by March 2020.

Ofcom again detailed some of the existential threats facing the world’s most prestigious public broadcaster. Overall, it said, the BBC is reaching fewer people, though it still plays a central role in the lives of viewers in Britain.

In terms of reflecting multicultural Britain on screen, Ofcom’s research showed that some groups continue to be dissatisfied with how they are represented. After a high-profile case in which a BBC journalist was initially censured over comments about Donald Trump, the BBC must also look at being more open about its editorial policy.

Ofcom will also review the boundaries between the BBC’s public-service obligations and its commercial activities, which are executed through BBC Studios. Specifically, it will examine whether the way BBC Studios organizes and reports its line of business provides sufficient clarity.

More TV

  • Entertainment One Shakes Up Sales, Restructures

    Entertainment One Shakes Up Distribution Team With EMEA Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment One has reshaped its EMEA distribution team under Dan Gopal with a new structure, new hires, and two sales execs exiting. Gopal is one of three regional distribution EVPs and oversees Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for eOne, which is being acquired by Hasbro in a $4 billion deal. He told Variety that [...]

  • Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall Star in

    Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall to Star in Drama About Alleged Russian Poisoning Attempt

    Anne-Marie Duff and Rafe Spall will star in “Salisbury,” the fact-based BBC drama about the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the southwestern English city. Duff (“Shameless”) and Spall (“The War of the Worlds”) will star alongside Mark Addy (“Game of Thrones”), Annabel Scholey (“Britannia”), Johnny Harris (“Jawbone”) [...]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Comcast Delivers Revenue and Earnings Gains Despite Softness at NBCUniversal

    Comcast matched Wall Street’s expectations for its third quarter revenue and beat on earnings per share despite tough year-over-year comparisons for NBCUniversal. Comcast delivered $26.8 billion in revenue, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, up 16.2% from Q3 2018. The consensus among analysts had adjusted EPS coming [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    Newen Partners With Anton to Ramp Up Global Content Slate

    Newen, the Paris-based production and sales company owned by TF1 Group, has signed a strategic deal with Anton, a producer and financier of global content. Under the pact, Anton will co-invest up to €35 million ($39 million) in Newen’s distribution rights for both in-house productions and third-party programs across fiction, documentary and animation. This agreement [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Episode 100' Pushes '1984' Forward in Time

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Episode 100,” the sixth episode of “American Horror Story: 1984.” One hundred episodes is a big milestone in television these days, so kudos to “American Horror Story” for getting there. Also kudos for pulling out all the stops for this big episode — it definitely [...]

  • Seth Meyers TV Take Podcast

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Seth Meyers's Standup Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” and Epix released a trailer for “Belgravia.” CASTING AMC announced that “Succession” actor Sarah Snook, David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”) have been cast in its upcoming anthology series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The still-to-be-titled series is set 15 years into the [...]

