×

BBC Orders ‘Sitting in Limbo’ Immigration Drama From ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
windrush-scandal-protests
CREDIT: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

The producer of Netflix’s “The Crown” is making “Sitting in Limbo” for the BBC, a feature-length drama about a recent real-life immigration scandal in the U.K. Novelist Stephen S. Thompson is writing, and it is his first TV script.

The Windrush scandal concerns immigrants to Britain, mostly those who came to the country from the Caribbean. Many arrived as children and did not receive paperwork as they traveled on their parents’ passports. They were wrongly deported, detained, or faced the threat of deportation because the authorities said they did not have the correct documents. The scandal led to a public outcry and protests.

Thompson’s story will focus on the true story of his brother Anthony Bryan’s struggle to be accepted as a British citizen. After living in the U.K. since he was 8 years old, he set out to visit his elderly mother in Jamaica. He had never needed a passport before and while filling out the paperwork was stunned to discover that there was no record of him as a British citizen. With the onus on him to prove his status, Bryan was stuck in limbo, and ultimately forcibly removed from his home and held as an illegal immigrant.

Related

“As his brother, I saw what he went through first-hand,” Thompson said. “I couldn’t bear the idea that he had suffered in vain and it made me determined to tell his story. For me, this is personal.”

BBC controller of drama, Piers Wenger, and Charlotte Moore, the pubcaster’s director of content, commissioned the series. “Stephen’s script is terrific and we’re honored his first screenplay for TV will be on BBC One,” Wenger said. “Anthony’s story is incredibly important and one that needs to be told with urgency.”

Lila Rawlings, executive producer for Left Bank, said the 90-minute drama will allow viewers “to really understand what it feels like to be betrayed by the country one has called home for over fifty years.” She added: “This will be a drama about our modern Britain and is – in many ways – a precursor to where we find ourselves today.”

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'Queer Eye' Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix drops the trailer for fourth season of “Queer Eye” and Amazon announces the premiere date for its first ever original stand-up special. CASTING Ryan Destiny, best known for playing one of the leads on Fox’s “Star,” will join the cast of “Grown-ish” for the upcoming third season in a recurring [...]

  • Ray J and Princess LoveMTV Movie

    'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Returns With First Look Trailer (Watch)

    “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” returns for its sixth season on August 5 and today, VH1, Monami Entertainment and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment confirmed the cast members, which include Ray J and Princess Love, K Michelle, Lyrica Anderson, Fizz from B2K, Yo-Yo, Marques Houston and more. The VH1 reality show launched in September 2014 and [...]

  • I Love You Now Die Review

    TV Review: 'I Love You, Now Die'

    HBO’s documentary “I Love You, Now Die,” about a young woman who went on trial for allegedly coercing her boyfriend to kill himself over text message, is clear-eyed and thoughtful, and, in two brisk installments, manages not to overstay its welcome. It tells a story that will startle the unfamiliar and, too, provide new angles [...]

  • South African President Nelson Mandela Giving

    Nelson Mandela's Family Launching Mandela Media With Michael Sugar, DMA

    Nelson Mandela’s family is partnering with Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 and ad agency DMA United to launch Mandela Media, in honor of the late South African leader. Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary who spent 27 years in prison before becoming president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 as the country’s first black head of state, during [...]

  • Tracy Oliver

    Tracy Oliver Sets Amazon Comedy Series With Amy Poehler Producing

    Tracy Oliver has set up her second TV series. The “Girls Trip” scribe has landed a ten episode order at Amazon for a half-hour single-cam comedy series following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams. Oliver is the [...]

  • Hend Baghdady, Susan Lierle, Jeff Nemon

    SideCar, Fox Entertainment's Content Development Accelerator, Names Exec Team

    SideCar, Fox Entertainment’s new content development accelerator led by Gail Berman, has filled out its executive team with Hend Baghdady, Susan Lierle, Jeff Nemon, Alana Romoff, Matthew Chadwick and Eduardo Lopez-Mendez. The company is set to develop scripted and unscripted projects alike for both the Fox network and third-party platforms. “This truly is an amazing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad