×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

British Dramas ‘Call the Midwife, ‘Endeavour,’ ‘Vera’ Get New Seasons

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

The U.K.’s two biggest broadcasters have ordered new seasons of audience favorites “Call the Midwife,” “Endeavour,” and “Vera,” guaranteeing new episodes of some of the most-watched shows on British TV.

Season 9 of period drama “Call the Midwife” is about to go into production, and the BBC has greenlit two further runs beyond that. Season 8 is on air and the best-performing returning drama of the year so far in the U.K. The new seasons will take the action into the late 1960s. In the U.S. the show, which is produced by Sam Mendes’ All3Media-backed Neal Street, runs on PBS.

Series writer and creator Heidi Thomas said: “Even after all these years, it still feels as though ‘Call the Midwife’ has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give.”

ITV has re-upped two of its big shows. “Inspector Morse” prequel “Endeavour” gets a seventh season. It is produced by ITV Studios’ Mammoth Screen and PBS Masterpiece. The new series will be set in 1970 and shoot later this year for broadcast in 2020.

Also for next year is a 10th season of “Vera,” starring Brenda Blethyn as the titular detective. Production on four new feature-length installments gets underway in April. The show is on the BritBox streaming service in the U.S.

It is produced by Silverprint, another ITV Studios firm, and, as with “Endeavour,” is sold internationally by ITV’s distribution division.

The renewals of the British drama hits comes soon after the BBC signed off on another long-running mainstream series, “Death in Paradise,” which landed a two-season order.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More TV

  • British Dramas ‘Call the Midwife, ‘Endeavour,’

    British Dramas ‘Call the Midwife, ‘Endeavor,’ ‘Vera’ Get New Seasons

    The U.K.’s two biggest broadcasters have ordered new seasons of audience favorites “Call the Midwife,” “Endeavor,” and “Vera,” guaranteeing new episodes of some of the most-watched shows on British TV. Season 9 of period drama “Call the Midwife” is about to go into production, and the BBC has greenlit two further runs beyond that. Season [...]

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' to Roll Out Overseas on Paramount Network International

    Paramount Network International has acquired the first two seasons of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network original drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”) and starring Kevin Costner. The series, which launched last year in the U.S., will roll out on Paramount’s channels in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in the spring, followed by the [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    ‘Leaving Neverland’ Sells Around the World

    Broadcasters around the world have acquired “Leaving Neverland,” the Channel 4 and HBO documentary about alleged abuse by pop superstar Michael Jackson. Kew Media Distribution is selling the two-part project, and has sealed deals spanning 130 territories. Major TV buyers include free-to-air giants ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, M6 in France, and Network 10 in Australia. Swedish [...]

  • Juda Hulu

    Viacom's Channel 5 Adds Israeli Vampire Series 'Juda' to Streaming Service

    Israeli vampire series “Juda” is heading to Channel 5’s streaming service as the Viacom-owned broadcaster begins adding non-English-language drama to My5. The broadcaster has inked a deal with Israeli cabler HOT and will get several of its series to stream in the U.K. In addition to “Juda,” which was recently picked up by Hulu in [...]

  • Starr Parodi

    Starr Parodi Named President of the Alliance for Women Film Composers

    Starr Parodi was elected new president of the Alliance for Women Film Composers on Sunday, succeeding Lolita Ritmanis. Parodi — who first came to prominence as a member of the “Arsenio Hall Show” house band — has extensive television credits including “The Division,” “The Starter Wife,” “G.I. Joe: Renegades” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” along with [...]

  • Roseanne Barr takes part in a

    Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers 'Hos', Slams Kamala Harris

    Ousted ABC star Roseanne Barr used her interview on Sunday’s first episode of “The Candace Owens Show” to issue a fresh round of incendiary comments, questioning the #MeToo movement and slamming several politicians along with Christine Blasey Ford. Regarding the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct, Barr explained that someone she had spoken to had said, [...]

  • Janice Freeman70th Emmy Awards Nominees for

    'The Voice' Contestant Janice Freeman Dies at 33

    UPDATED: Janice Freeman, a popular contestant from season 13 of “The Voice,” has died in Pasadena, Calif. from an extreme case of pneumonia, which caused a blood clot to travel to her heart. She was 33. Freeman had suffered from health issues in the past, including lupus, meningitis and cervical cancer, which she had beaten. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad