×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Revamping iPlayer, Says It Will Be the ‘Heart of Everything We Do’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
bbc-iplayer

The BBC is overhauling its iPlayer, with a new-look version of the streaming service to be rolled out next year.

The revamped iPlayer will offer BBC programming and channels and will span live streaming, catch-up, box-sets, and podcasting. Content will also be made available on the iPlayer for a 12-month window instead of the current 30 days, an change that received regulatory approval in August.

The iPlayer is already popular with viewers in the U.K. In September, it registered its busiest week ever, with 90 million programs requested.

At an event setting out its vision for iPlayer and BBC content on Monday, BBC programming chief Charlotte Moore is expected to say that iPlayer will become “the heart of everything we do.” She will also say that how the iPlayer will be curated will set it apart: “We’re talking about a cutting-edge tech platform run by humans, because in a world of so much content and choice, a dynamic curated offering will become more and more important to people and will set the BBC apart.”

The pubcaster’s boss, Tony Hall, is expected to describe the rejiggered iPlayer as “a new front door for British creativity.” “The BBC’s combination of backing great and different ideas, alongside a complete reinvention of iPlayer, will mean a unique service that will be of huge benefit to the public,” Hall will say.

The license-fee-funded BBC is fighting hard to retain top talent as the U.S. streaming giants localize their services. On Friday, news broke of Netflix’s huge overall deal with “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan. The BBC has simultaneously railed against the U.S. streamers and their impact on British programming and been an active co-producer with them.

While having programming on iPlayer for a year will enhance its appeal to many viewers, some producers and distributors are not happy with the requirement to hand over a deeper set of rights. John McVay, boss of indies’ trade association Pact, recently told Variety that the pubcaster risks pushing away talented producers who want to work with it but who do not like the deal on offer.

More TV

  • bbc-iplayer

    BBC Revamping iPlayer, Says It Will Be the ‘Heart of Everything We Do’

    The BBC is overhauling its iPlayer, with a new-look version of the streaming service to be rolled out next year. The revamped iPlayer will offer BBC programming and channels and will span live streaming, catch-up, box-sets, and podcasting. Content will also be made available on the iPlayer for a 12-month window instead of the current [...]

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam"

    NYCC TV News Roundup: 'Riverdale' Drops New Season 4 Trailer

    In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, “Roswell, New Mexico” adds two to its cast and there’s a first glimpse at “Riverdale” without Luke Perry. CASTING Jason Behr and Gaius Charles have joined the cast of the second season of “Roswell, New Mexico.” Behr played the role of Max Evans in the 1999 WB series “Roswell,” but his [...]

  • Rip TaylorThe Actors Fund 14th Annual

    Rip Taylor, 'King of Camp and Confetti' Comedy Host, Dies at 84

    Rip Taylor, one of Television’s most flamboyant personalities known as “The Crying Comedian” and “The King of Camp and Confetti,” died Sunday in Beverly Hills, publicist Harlan Boll confirmed. He was 84. Taylor, whose high-energy personality and confetti-throwing antics quickly made him a mainstay on television, made appearances on everything from sitcoms to talk shows, [...]

  • Taylor Swift Strips Down ‘Lover’ and

    Taylor Swift Strips Down ‘Lover’ and ‘False God’ on ‘SNL’

    While Taylor Swift went full-on pop for her performances on ‘GMA’ and at Amazon’s Prime Day concert earlier this year, she took a different approach for her fifth appearance “Saturday Night Live.” For her opening song, the already sparse title track of her latest album, “Lover,” the singer performed entirely solo at a green piano, [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Fox, Dish Resolve Contract Dispute After Football Blackout

    Fox Corporation and Dish ended a programming blackout Sunday that had kept thousands of the satellite-provider’s subscribers from watching “Thursday Night Football” and other Fox network favorites for the past week or so. “We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Dish and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers’ [...]

  • 'SNL': Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo

    'SNL': Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in Impeachment Opener (Watch)

    The second episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with another impeachment related sketch, this time taking place in the office of Vice President Mike Pence. Pence (played by Beck Bennett) gathered Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Attorney General William Barr (Aidy Bryant) for a crisis meeting to decide how they’re going to deal with the [...]

  • Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

    NYCC TV News Roundup: 'Star Trek: Picard' Gets Premiere Date, Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s New York Comic-Con TV news roundup, CBS All Access sets “Star Trek: Picard’s” premiere date and also releases a teaser for “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3. DATES CBS All Access announced that its second hour-long drama in the “Star Trek” universe, “Star Trek: Picard,” will premiere Jan. 23, 2020 on the streaming service. The new show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad