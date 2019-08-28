×
BBC Reveal First Look Trailer for ‘World On Fire’ With Sean Bean, Helen Hunt

The BBC has launched its first look trailer for its upcoming high-end Second World War drama “World On Fire.” The seven-part series stars rising British actors Jonah Hauer-King and Julia Brown alongside an impressive ensemble that includes Academy Award-winner Helen Hunt, Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville, and Sean Bean – who all feature in the action-packed trailer.

Peter Bowker’s drama follows the first year of the Second World War, told through the intertwining fates of ordinary people drawn from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the U.S. as they grapple with the effect of the war on their everyday lives.

The cast also includes Zofia Wichłacz, Brian J. Smith, Parker Sawyers, Tomasz Kot, Bruno Alexander, Johannes Zeiler, Eugénie Derouand, and “Doctor Who” and “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” star Arthur Darvill. The project was first announced in October 2018.

Bowker serves as executive producer alongside Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Marcus Wilson and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Series producer is Chris Clough.

“World On Fire” is produced by the ITV Studios-backed Mammoth Screen for the BBC. It will air on BBC One in the fall. ITV Studios Global Entertainment is handling global distribution.

