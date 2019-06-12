British Digital Channels Landscape Shifts as Discovery, BBC Close UKTV Deal

Discovery has added a raft of U.K. lifestyle channels to its lineup, and BBC Studios a cluster of entertainment offerings, after the pair completed their UKTV deal.

The UKTV channels group was a joint-venture between BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the U.K. pubcaster, and Scripps. The deal to untangle the ownership of the networks in the group came after Discovery became a partner in UKTV by way of acquiring Scripps. The channels split was announced in April.

The UKTV deal sees BBC Studios pay U.S.-listed Discovery £173 million ($220 million). The channels carve-up puts lifestyle channels Really, Home and Good Food in Discovery’s hands. BBC Studios takes full ownership of entertainment nets Alibi, Dave, Drama, Eden, Gold, W and Yesterday. It also gets the UKTV brand, and the on-demand service UKTV Play.

“UKTV has always been an important part of the BBC Group, creating value for licence fee payers and British program makers,” said Marcus Arthur, who was named president, U.K., Ireland, and Australasia at BBC Studios in a management rejig announced last year. He will be at the helm of UKTV as part of his wider role. Previous CEO Darren Childs stepped down in Feb.

Related BBC Studios Inks China Co-Production Deal for New Natural History Series Pluto TV Launches Free Channels for 'Doctor Who' Classic, BBC's 'Antiques Roadshow'

Several of the UKTV channels rely heavily on BBC catalogue programming but it has moved into original commissioning in recent times, announcing three new shows this week. BBC Studios said it will continue to back UKTV’s content strategy.

“UKTV’s award-winning brands, innovative commissions and premium acquisitions have delivered large and loyal audiences who love great TV. As a wholly-owned part of BBC Studios we will support its future content ambitions, building on its history of success over many years,” Arthur said.

James Gibbons, EVP, general manager U.K. and Australasia at Discovery said: “Today marks an exciting milestone for Discovery, as we welcome UKTV’s lifestyle channels to our substantial U.K. portfolio. We are committed to deepening our position with viewers as the leader in real life entertainment by building great brands that power people’s passions and deliver value to our partners.”