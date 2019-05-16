×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BBC Commissions Salisbury Novichok Poisoning Drama

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Police In Protective Clothing Gather Evidence At The London Road Cemetery As The Investigations Continues Into The Poisoning Of Sergei Skripal And His Daughter In Salisbury England. Police In Protective Clothing Gather Evidence At The London Road Cemetery As The Investigations Continues Into The Poisoning Of Sergei Skripal And His Daughter In Salisbury England.
CREDIT: Mark Richards/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

The BBC has commissioned a drama about the Novichok poisoning crisis in Salisbury in 2018. “Salisbury” will be a two-part factual drama produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC Two which will focus on the impact of the case on the English city and the community.

The Novichok poisonings dominated national news in Britain for months in 2018 after former Russian military officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent in Salisbury in early March. In late June two Britons, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, came into accidental contact with the nerve agent in Amesbury, seven miles outside Salisbury. Sturgess later died. British authorities named two Russian nationals as suspects in September 2018 who were later identified as members of Russia’s intelligence service the GRU.

The drama, written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, will tell the story of how ordinary people reacted to the event, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency. Casting has yet to be announced.

Related

“We feel extremely privileged to be telling this story,” said Patterson and Lawn. “Extensive, meticulous research is at the heart of how we like to work and we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Salisbury who have opened up to us over the past few months and continue to do so. This is an extraordinary story full of ordinary heroes, the tale of how a community responded to an inconceivable event.”

“Salisbury” was commissioned by controller of BBC Drama Piers Wenger and controller of BBC Two Patrick Holland. Chris Carey and Laurence Bowen serve as executive producers for Dancing Ledge Productions alongside Patterson and Lawn, and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Fremantle handles distribution.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Police In Protective Clothing Gather Evidence

    BBC Commissions Salisbury Novichok Poisoning Drama

    The BBC has commissioned a drama about the Novichok poisoning crisis in Salisbury in 2018. “Salisbury” will be a two-part factual drama produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC Two which will focus on the impact of the case on the English city and the community. The Novichok poisonings dominated national news in Britain for [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Series

    TV News Roundup: New Comedy Central Series 'South Side' Sets Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, Comedy Central’s “South Side” sets a premiere date, and “Drag Race” producers announce a drag docuseries, “Werq the World.” DATES “South Side,” a new scripted comedy set at a rental store in the South Side of Chicago, will premiere on Comedy Central on July 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series is written by and stars Bashir [...]

  • Pictured (L-R) Sofia Pernas as Lexi

    TV Review: 'Blood & Treasure' on CBS

    Few things in the TV industry are predictable anymore, but the cornerstone of the breezy summer procedural stands strong. This season of global misadventures and banter thick with sexual tension kicks off with “Blood & Treasure,” a new CBS drama about renegades trying to track down priceless artifacts and a notorious terrorist. Danny MacNamara (Matt [...]

  • Panic Lauren Oliver

    Amazon Greenlights Young Adult Series 'Panic' From Lauren Oliver's Novel

    Amazon Studios announced Thursday that it has greenlit its first young adult drama, “Panic,” based on the 2014 novel by Lauren Oliver. The series will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video. “Panic” takes viewers to a small town in America, where every year, the graduating seniors engage in a competition they believe is their one [...]

  • MIXED-ISH - In "mixed-ish," Rainbow Johnson

    Disney Television Studios Makes Splashy Debut at Upfronts

    Upfronts week always revolves around big reveals and highly anticipated first looks. This year, one of the most talked-about contenders to emerge was not a show but a studio. The newly minted Disney Television Studios made a splashy debut as three of the industry’s large production entities – 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad