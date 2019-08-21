×

BBC Commissions Dolly Parton Feature Documentary

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolly Parton
CREDIT: Chris Willman / Variety

The BBC has commissioned a feature length documentary about country music legend Dolly Parton, it announced Wednesday. The documentary, tentatively titled “Dolly’s Country” will air on BBC Two this fall as part of a season of programs dedicated to country music. The broadcaster announced earlier in the day that it had acquired Ken Burns’ upcoming PBS documentary series “Country Music,” which will air on BBC Four as part of the season.

“Dolly’s Country” promises to uncover a very different Parton “a Dolly that is no less extraordinary, but far more authentic and far more surprising.”  It reveals the genius songwriter behind the glamor; the private individual who reveals all in her lyrics; the modern feminist who doesn’t want to be called a feminist.

The film is directed and produced by Francis Whately, best known for his trilogy of documentaries about David Bowie “Five Years,” “The Last Five Years” and “Finding Fame,” the latter of which aired on BBC Two earlier this year. The production was granted exclusive and unprecedented access to the singer herself as well as her collaborators, co-writers, producers, and friends including “9 to 5” co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Parton personally takes viewers musically and lyrically through some of her greatest hits including “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” revealing how they fit into her long and storied career. It also captures her celebration of the 50th anniversary of her very first performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry and features footage from that original performance.

Dolly Parton is a living legend and I’m thrilled she’s given her time to make this incredible film for BBC Two,” said Jan Younghusband, the BBC’s head of commissioning for Music Television. “It’s going to be a fascinating insight into her incredible career.”

“Dolly’s Country” is a Man Alive Entertainment production for BBC Two. Justin Gorman, Dan McGaughey and Hannah Dodson serve as executive producers.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Dolly Parton

    BBC Commissions Dolly Parton Feature Documentary

    The BBC has commissioned a feature length documentary about country music legend Dolly Parton, it announced Wednesday. The documentary, tentatively titled “Dolly’s Country” will air on BBC Two this fall as part of a season of programs dedicated to country music. The broadcaster announced earlier in the day that it had acquired Ken Burns’ upcoming [...]

  • Tycho weather app

    This Website Creates Spotify & Apple Music Playlists Based on Your Local Weather

    Electronica musician Tycho launched a clever promotional website for his new album “Weather” this week: Visitors of Tycho’s website can use a web app to generate a playlist based on their local weather. Playlists can be saved to both Spotify and Apple Music, and consist of 25 songs, both from Tycho’s catalog as well as [...]

  • RihannaFenty Beauty By Rihanna Launch, Madrid,

    Rihanna's Diamond Ball Will Honor Activist Shaun King, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

    Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and civil rights activist Shaun King will receive this year’s Diamond Ball Award at Rihanna’s fifth annual Diamond Ball, which will also feature performances from Pharrell and DJ Khaled. “I can’t imagine a better night than this year’s Clara Lionel Foundation event with Seth Meyers, Pharrell and DJ Khaled,” said [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Taylor Swift Says She Plans to Re-Record Big Machine Oldies

    When Taylor Swift let her feelings be known about her former label, Big Machine, ending up in the hands of Scooter Braun, speculation about what little recourse she had in the situation ran rampant: What if she simply re-recorded material from those first six studio albums? Although that was considered a long shot for any [...]

  • 50 Cent Power S6 Premiere

    50 Cent, Snoop Dogg & Trey Songz 'Power' Up New York City for Massive Season 6 Premiere

    “Power” is entering its final season, but you would never know if you walked by Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Tuesday night. Starz pulled out all the stops for its ratings powerhouse “Power,” throwing a massive premiere event, complete with a full-length concert at Madison Square Garden from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and a [...]

  • Diane Warren'Late Night' Film Premiere, Arrivals,

    Songs of Hope to Honor Diane Warren, Marc Shaiman, Boi-1da, More at 15th Annual Event

    Cancer research and treatment center City of Hope today announced the initial lineup of presenters and honorees who will celebrate the song and songwriter at its 15th annual Songs of Hope event. Among the music and entertainment industry VIPs in attendance will be veteran executive and producer Clive Davis, producer Boi-1da (Drake, Kendrick Lamar), award-winning [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad