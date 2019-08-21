BBC Boards ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment,’ Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’

The BBC has acquired FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment” and Ken Burn’s upcoming PBS documentary series “Country Music,” the broadcaster announced Wednesday at the Edinburgh TV Festival. “American Crime Story: Impeachment” will air on BBC Two in the U.K., while “Country Music” has been picked up by sister channel BBC Four.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” is the third instalment of the award-winning franchise, and tells the story of the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky, with Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The season is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President,” and is set to air in the U.S. in on Sept. 27, 2020.

BBC Two served as the U.K. home of the previous “American Crime Story” instalment, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Ken Burns’ (pictured) latest documentary series, “Country Music”, was filmed across eight years and explores the history of the art form across the twentieth century, from its roots in ballads, blues and hymns, to its global popularity. A PBS production, it launches on Sept. 15, and will be broadcast as six hour long episodes followed by two 90 minute episodes.

“Country Music” will air in the U.K. on BBC Four, which broadcast Ken Burn’s acclaimed previous series “The Vietnam War.”