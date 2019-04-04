‘London Kills’ Finds U.K. Home, BBC Buys Acorn Drama

“London Kills” is coming home after the BBC picked up the series, which is an original for the U.S. streamer Acorn TV. Much like BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” the series launched outside the U.K. and has been acquired by pubcaster the BBC.

“London Kills” follows an elite team of cops as they investigate murders taking place in the titular English capital. Sharon Small, Hugo Speer, Bailey Patrick, and Tori Allen-Martin star.

The series has launched in North America and elsewhere internationally on British drama skewed streamer Acorn TV, which is moving heavily into original scripted. AMC, a joint venture partner in “Killing Eve” channel BBC America also owns RLJ, the parent company of “London Kills” streamer Acorn TV.

Acorn Media International distributes “London Kills” and struck the BBC deal, its first with a free-TV broadcaster in the U.K. The agreement covers two seasons of the show. The pubcaster will run the series in its daytime schedule.

“’London Kills’ is a crisp and complex police drama with compelling characters portrayed by a top-notch cast,” said Sue Deeks, the BBC’s head of acquisitions. “Viewers are in for a treat with this series and we’re really looking forward to showing it on the BBC.”

AMI also sealed a deal with Australian pubcaster ABC, which has acquired “Finding Joy,” and taken secnd-window rights to “Keeping Faith.”