What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Batwoman’ Debut, ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere

Batwoman CW
CREDIT: Kimberley French/The CW

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Batwoman” debuts on the CW and “The Walking Dead” returns on for season 10 on AMC.

“Living Undocumented,” Netflix, Wednesday

This new docuseries, produced by Selena Gomez, follows eight undocumented families who tale the extraordinary risk of allowing film crews to chronicle their lives as they face potential deportation.

“Almost Family,” Fox, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the series premiere of “Almost Family,” starring Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment and Timothy Hutton. The show centers on three women who learn they share the same biological father because a fertility doctor used his own sperm to impregnate his patients.

“Raising Dion,” Netflix, Friday

Produced by Michael B. Jordan, “Raising Dion” tells the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), a young mother who learns her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) has manifested several superhero-like abilities. She fights to keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of a friend named Pat (Jason Ritter).

Batwoman,” The CW, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Hold on to your capes, the series debut of “Batwoman” airs this Sunday on the CW. Ruby Rose stars as the titular heroine (a.k.a. Kate Kane), described an out lesbian and highly trained fighter who has no trouble speaking her mind.

The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” returns this week for its season 10 premiere. This will officially be Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) final season on the show, so expect her to go out swinging that katana.

