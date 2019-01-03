×

CW Orders ‘Batwoman’ Pilot Starring Ruby Rose

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Arrow -- "Elseworlds, Part 2" -- Image Number: AR709d_0403r -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Jack Rowand

The CW has given a pilot order to a new spin on Batwoman starring “Orange Is the New Black” alum Ruby Rose.

Batwoman” is shepherded by DC TV overlord Greg Berlanti for Warner Bros. TV and was penned by “Vampire Diaries” alum Caroline Dries. David Nutter, one of the industry’s most sought-after pilot helmers, is set to direct. Berlanti, Dries, Nutter, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns are exec producers.

The latest iteration of Batwoman, aka Kate Kane, is described as an out lesbian and highly trained fighter who has no trouble speaking her mind. She’s pressed into service as a crime-fighter as mayhem overruns Gotham, although Kane has to “overcome her own demons” before she can save the city, per CW.

Rose made her debut as Batwoman/Kate Kane in last month’s DC Crossover episodes that linked three segs of CW’s “Supergirl,” “Flash” and “Arrow.” Those episodes were a kind of trial balloon for the character. Dries penned the story for the troika of episodes dubbed “Elseworlds.”

Batwoman first appeared in a DC Comic in 1956 under the name of Kathy Kane, per Den of Geek.

The Australian-born Rose is known for her stint on season three of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.”

Dries spent six seasons on CW’s “Vampire Diaries,” rising from supervising producer to exec producer.

