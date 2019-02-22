‘Batwoman’ Pilot Adds Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane

The CW’s “Batwoman” pilot has cast Elizabeth Anweis, Variety has learned.

Anweis will play Catherine Hamilton-Kane, the stepmother of Kate Kane, a.k.a. Batwoman. Catherine made her fortune as a savvy, bullheaded defense contractor, and all those billions position Catherine as one of Gotham’s most powerful residents. For Catherine, it’s a matter of the bottom line: Batwoman is bad for business.

Ruby Rose is set to star as the titular lesbian DC superhero, who was first introduced in the latest DC series crossover on CW. Anweis will star with Rose along with previously announced cast members Dougray Scott–who will play Kate’s father Jacob Kane–Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, and Rachel Skarsten.

In addition to her work as a model and artist, Anweis’ TV credits include shows like “9-1-1,” “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “The Affair,” “Southland,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” She is repped by JLA Talent, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Morris Yorn.

Caroline Dries is set to write and executive produce the “Batwoman” pilot. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Nutter will executive produce. Nutter was originally set to direct as well, but was recently replaced by Marcos Siega, who will also executive produce. The project is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television