×
CW Gives Full Season Pickups to ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew’

Cynthia Littleton

Batwoman CW
CREDIT: Kimberley French/The CW

Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew” are staying on the case for the CW, which has given full season pickups to its fall freshman dramas.

Both shows have delivered modest live ratings in their brief runs to date. The early renewals are a sign of faith in the properties from CW and more evidence that Nielsen numbers are only one metric by which new shows are judged these days.

Batwoman” stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, a cousin of the Dark Knight who happens to be a lesbian. The DC  series hails from Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti’s prosperous TV shop.

Nancy Drew” is a contemporary spin on the beloved book series by Carolyn Keene. The series, from CBS Television Studios and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, stars Kennedy McMann as the intrepid young sleith.

“Batwoman” bowed to 1.8 million viewers on Oct. 6, although viewership has ticked down in subsequent airings in the Sunday 8 p.m. berth. “Nancy Drew” bowed Oct. 9.

(Pictured: “Batwoman”)

  Batwoman CW

    CW Gives Full Season Pickups to 'Batwoman' and 'Nancy Drew'

    "Batwoman" and "Nancy Drew" are staying on the case for the CW, which has given full season pickups to its fall freshman dramas. Both shows have delivered modest live ratings in their brief runs to date. The early renewals are a sign of faith in the properties from CW and more evidence that Nielsen numbers

