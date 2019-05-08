‘Batwoman,’ ‘Katy Keene,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ Ordered to Series at CW, ‘Jane the Virgin’ Spinoff Not Moving Forward

The CW has picked up three of its pilots to series.

“Batwoman,” “Katy Keene,” and “Nancy Drew” have all been ordered for the 2019-2020 season. In addition, an individual with knowledge of the situation said that “Jane the Novela,” a spinoff of sorts of hit CW series “Jane the Virgin,” will not move forward at the broadcaster. The pilot for the series adaptation of “The Lost Boys” will be re-shot off cycle. “Glamorous,” about a gender non-conforming high school student, may still be in contention.

“Batwoman” is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

Caroline Dries is the writer and executive producer on “Batwoman,” with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Nutter also executive producing. Marcos Siega directed the pilot and is an executive producer. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Katy Keene,” a spinoff of “Riverdale” also based on the Archie Comics character, follows aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who meets Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julie Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez – and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp).

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — chief creative officer of Archie Comics — and Michael Grassi will write and executive produce “Katy Keene.” Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater — Archie Comics CEO and Publisher — will executive produce. Maggie Kiley directed the pilot and will executive produce. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

As Variety previously reported, both “Batwoman” and “Katy Keene” were considered locks for series orders early on in the pilot process, particularly given that both shows hail from Berlanti Productions. Berlanti currently has seven shows on The CW alone, with these two pick ups bringing that to nine.

“Nancy Drew” is set in the summer after Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) high school graduation. She thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation, and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are writers and executive producers on “Nancy Drew.” Lis Rowinski will executive produce. Larry Teng directed the pilot and will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Fake Empire.

The CW previously renewed its entire scripted lineup, including all five of its freshman shows.