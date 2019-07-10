‘Batman’ Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Picked Up by StarzPlay for Europe, Latin America

Streaming service StarzPlay has snagged “Batman” prequel series “Pennyworth.” The show is for Epix in the U.S. and Starz international on-demand service has snagged it for the U.K. and Ireland, as well as Austria and Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Spain. It has also picked it up for Latin America.

The DC origin series follows Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon (“The Imitation Game”), a former British soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London. He goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, played by Ben Aldridge (“Reign”), before he has become Bruce Wayne’s father.

Emma Paetz (“Gentleman Jack”), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (“Eastenders”), Ryan Fletcher (“Outlander”), Dorothy Atkinson (“Hanna,”), and pop star Paloma Faith also star in the 10-part drama.

Warner Horizon Scripted Television is producing the series, which is executive produced by Bruno Heller (“The Mentalist”) and Danny Cannon (“Gotham”). The series is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, which did the deal with StarzPlay.

“Pennyworth” is the latest big ticket acquisition for StarzPlay after it recently acquired “The Act,” and “Catch-22” for multiple territories. It also has a pipeline of shows from Starz including “The Spanish Princess” and “Vida,” which are available day and date with the U.S.