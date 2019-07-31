×

‘Baskets’ to End After Current Season at FX

“Baskets” is coming to an end.

FX announced Wednesday that the series will end upon the conclusion of its current fourth season. The Season 4 finale on Aug. 22 will now serve as the series finale.

“Over four seasons, ‘Baskets’ has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of Chip Baskets and his extended, loving family,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is ‘Baskets.’”

The series stars Galifianakis as twin brothers Chip and Dale Baskets. Chip trained to be a clown at a prestigious clowning academy in Paris but is only able to find work as a rodeo clown in Bakersfield, California.

Anderson won an Emmy Award in 2016 for best supporting actor in a comedy for his role as Baskets family matriarch Christine Baskets. Anderson was subsequently nominated in the same category for both the show’s second and third seasons. Galifianakis was nominated for best actor in a comedy series in 2017.

