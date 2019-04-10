‘Barry’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“Barry” has been renewed for a third season at HBO.

The news comes less than two weeks after the second season debuted on March 31. The dark comedy series, co-created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, follows the titular Barry (Hader), a hitman who discovers a passion for acting when he comes to Los Angeles on a job. In Season 2, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But while Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play.

In addition to Hader, the series also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler. Hader and Berg serve as executive producers. Aida Rodgers co-executive produces, with Liz Sarnoff serving as consulting producer. Emily Heller is supervising producer, with Julie Camino and Jason Kim producing. Duffy Boudreau and Amy Solomon are co-producers.

More to come…