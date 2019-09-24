MGM Expands Unscripted TV Arm, Promotes Barry Poznick

MGM is expanding its unscripted TV department with the promotion of Barry Poznick to president of the newly created MGM/Orion Unscripted & Alternative Television unit.

Poznick had been president of unscripted television since joining MGM in 2016. The move to expand the unit with the Orion brand name comes as demand for high-end unscripted series is growing apace among the major streaming platforms. MGM has controlled the Orion Pictures film and TV library since 1997 and has been steadily rebooting the Orion brand name for the past two years.

As part of the transition, Poznick has signed a new contract to stay with MGM.

MGM Worldwide TV chief Mark Burnett called Poznick “an extremely capable and well-liked television expert who has consistently delivered number-one rated programs, series renewals and profits for the MGM Television group, making it one of the most successful growth divisions for the studio. His expanded responsibilities and promotion will continue that growth through creation, diversification and acquisition.”

On Poznick’s watch, MGM TV has prospered with a string of low-profile but profitable syndicated series — “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court,” “Couples Court with the Cutlers” and “Personal Injury Court.” Poznick also aims to expand MGM/Orion’s scope into documentaries, children’s programming, podcasts and other content genres. His wing recently struck a deal with YouTube’s Brat outlet focused on scripted material in the young adult genre. It’s also produced a short-form spin on MGM’s 1983 comedy hit “Mr. Mom” for Walmart’s Vudu platform.

“MGM Unscripted Television had an epic second & third quarter, with a record-breaking 18 series rating number-one, and I’m eager to capitalize on this momentum by bringing our production model to other genres,” said Poznick. “The goal is to meet viewers where they are watching, with a wide-range of content at reasonable price-points.”