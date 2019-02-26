×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barack and Michelle Obama Appoint Co-Heads for Higher Ground Productions

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan's Portrait at Sunset Gower Studios on Tuesday, January 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA(Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tonia Davis Priya Swaminathan

The Obamas have started putting together the executive team to head their Higher Ground Productions label,Variety has learned.

Priya Swaminathan, a former director of development at Annapurna, and Tonia Davis, who previously oversaw development for TV and film productions at Chernin Entertainment, have been appointed as co-heads of the Obamas’ production venture. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama signed a content development pact with Netflix last year.

According to a statement, the Higher Grounds team is putting together the company’s slate of projects, after signing a multi-year agreement with Netflix last year, and we can expect to hear more information soon about the initial project line-up.

Swaminathan and Davis will be joined by Qadriyyah “Q” Shamsid-Deen who serves as a creative executive for the company.

“With Higher Ground Productions, we hope to bring people together around common values and uncommon stories—and Priya, Tonia and Q are precisely the people to bring that vision to life,” President Obama said. “They’re masterful storytellers. They’re veterans in the industry. And they not only bring their unique perspectives and life experiences to every project, but they’re committed to finding new voices who have their own stories to tell. Michelle and I couldn’t be more excited about the team we’re assembling.”

Related

The appointments represent the first sign the Obamas are serious about building the company and moving forward with production. The initial statement announcing the multi-year deal between Higher Grounds and Netflix left the door open for developing almost all types of content, from scripted and unscripted series, to docu-series, documentary films, and features.

“Our goal isn’t just to make people think—we want to make people feel and reach outside of their comfort zone,” Michelle Obama said. “With their thoughtfulness, creativity and empathy, we know that Priya, Tonia and Q will find the common thread within every story to inspire us to be something more. I’m thrilled about this team as professionals—and as people. They’re wonderful.”

At Annapurna, Swaminathan oversaw the studio’s film development slate and developed and produced fiction and documentary projects for filmmakers including Spike Jonze, Bennett Miller and George Clooney. In addition to producing Showtime’s “Very Young Girls,” Swaminathan has also produced documentaries for MTV and ESPN.

At Chernin, Davis served as an exec producer on the Amy Schumer comedy “Snatched,” as well as on the original musical “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman. Davis previously worked for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, where she played a key role in the production of their recent live action feature remakes including “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Shamsid-Deen joins Higher Ground Productions from Ryan Murphy Television’s Half Initiative, where she served as a program director for the prolific producers efforts to nurture the careers of female directors. Shamsid-Deen he has worked on multiple film and television projects including “Carissa,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Pose,” “9-1-1,” “The Mick,” “Murder in the First,” “Constantine,” “Table 19,” “Criminal Minds” and “The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving.”

(Pictured: Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan)

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More TV

  • Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan's Portrait

    Barack and Michelle Obama Appoint Co-Heads for Higher Ground Productions

    The Obamas have started putting together the executive team to head their Higher Ground Productions label,Variety has learned. Priya Swaminathan, a former director of development at Annapurna, and Tonia Davis, who previously oversaw development for TV and film productions at Chernin Entertainment, have been appointed as co-heads of the Obamas’ production venture. The former President [...]

  • Jeraldine Saunders dead

    Jeraldine Saunders, Author Who Inspired 'The Love Boat,' Dies at 96

    Jeraldine Saunders, author of the 1974 book “The Love Boats” that inspired the classic ABC series “The Love Boat,” died on Monday at her home in Glendale, Calif., due to complications from kidney stone surgery. She was 96. The book is Saunders’ firsthand account as the first female cruise director for a major cruise line, [...]

  • Clive Standen Taken

    'Taken' Alum Clive Standen Joins NBC Drama Pilot 'Council of Dads'

    Clive Standen could be returning to NBC. Variety has learned that the former “Taken” star has been cast in the NBC drama pilot “Council of Dads.” Based on Bruce Feiler’s memoir of the same name, the project follows Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal [...]

  • BBC Orders ‘Michael Jackson: The Rise

    BBC Orders New Jackson Documentary ‘Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall’

    A second Michael Jackson documentary is coming to British TV after the BBC ordered “Michael Jackson: The Rise and Fall” from journalist and Jackson expert Jacques Peretti, who has already made several films about the late singer. The announcement of the project comes just days before rival U.K. pubcaster Channel 4 airs “Leaving Neverland” over [...]

  • HBO Renews Docu-Series 'Axios' for Season

    HBO Renews Docu-Series 'Axios' for Season 2

    HBO has picked up a second season of the news documentary series “Axios.” The new season will feature eight half-hour episodes, with four airing this spring and another four airing this fall. HBO has also ordered four specials, reacting to the most consequential news of the moment with shorter, interview-based programs. The Axios news website [...]

  • The Front Page Broadway sales

    Nathan Lane Joins Showtime's 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

    Nathan Lane is officially the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” Variety has learned. Lane will play Lewis Michener. A veteran officer in the LAPD, wise to the ways of the world and ruthless in pursuit of his goals, Lewis becomes the partner and mentor of fellow [...]

  • 20/20 - David Muir and Amy

    ABC Tests New Model for ‘20/20’ as Viewers Demand More News Programming

    Amy Robach and David Muir aren’t in the business of making movies, but at ABC, they have gotten involved in the newsroom equivalent. The two hosts of “20/20” have been instrumental in an intriguing experiment the Walt Disney network has been conducting with the 40-year-old news-magazine. For several weeks, ABC has run versions of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad